Ramaphosa reaffirms ANC's support for Zondo commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his support for the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The president affirmed that party leaders should co-operate with the commission.

Former president Jacob Zuma has made it clear he was willing to face jail time rather than appear before the commission.





President Cyril Ramaphosa used his opening address at the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) to reaffirm the party's support for the Zondo commission of inquiry in what was seen as a dig at former president Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa opened the virtual meeting on Saturday where he affirmed party leaders should co-operate with the commission amid the furore that Zuma would defy a constitutional court order and not appear before the commission where he is expected to on Monday.

A source close to the discussions said Ramaphosa's comments would set the tone for the discussions where his allies were expected to argue the party could not be asked to step in if Zuma was arrested for violating a court summons.

The president, insiders said, noted the party had to handle the guidelines of its step-aside policy "with maturity".

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile presented the guidelines put together by Matthews Phosa, Kgalema Motlanthe and three other party veterans.

The guidelines affirm the conference resolution that if a party leader is charged with corruption they have to step aside.

Insiders said as per the guidelines, leaders should voluntarily step aside.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says it is "dangerous" for anyone to disobey the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, adding it was "un-ANC" not to cooperate with the commission.





If they fail to do so, they should subject themselves to the ANC's integrity commission.

If the commission recommended that they step aside, the NEC could suspend that leader, two sources said.

The guidelines would be subject to scrutiny in the NEC and is likely to face some pushback.

If it is adopted, it will have to apply to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule who is facing 21 charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Despite this, Magashule has rejected any call for him to step aside and had given a report to the NEC following Ramaphosa's address.

The president, insiders said, focused his speech on the plans announced in his State of the Nation Address and updated the party on government efforts in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The meeting is expected to conclude on Sunday evening.



