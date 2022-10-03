Ramaphosa recommends Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for JSC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has recommended advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for the JSC.

Ngcukaitobi would replace Doris Tshepe, who has joined the Competition Commission.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said engagements with opposition parties are ongoing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed political parties that he intends appointing advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa informed opposition parties in a letter dated 22 September.

In the letter, which News24 has seen, Ramaphosa says the appointment is in line with Section 178 of the Constitution, which empowers him to replace members of the JSC.

If appointed, Ngcukaitobi would replace former member Doris Tshepe, who has joined the Competition Commission as its head.

AS IT HAPPENS | Supreme Court interviews - live coverage

"I have decided to replace Ms DL J Tshepe, who was designated by me in April 2020 in terms of Section 178 of the Constitution, with advocate Tembeka Nicholas Ngcukaitobi," reads the letter.



The president called on opposition parties to respond to the appointment within five days.

"I would like to ascertain your views on the possible designation of advocate Ngcukaitobi SC to the commission. It would be highly appreciated if I could receive your views within five days of receipt of this letter," said Ramaphosa.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told News24 there were ongoing consultations with opposition parties about a recommendation for the JSC candidate.



