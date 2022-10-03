32m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa recommends Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for JSC

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Tembeka Ngukaitobi.
Advocate Tembeka Ngukaitobi.
File
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has recommended advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for the JSC.
  • Ngcukaitobi would replace Doris Tshepe, who has joined the Competition Commission.
  • Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said engagements with opposition parties are ongoing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed political parties that he intends appointing advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa informed opposition parties in a letter dated 22 September. 

In the letter, which News24 has seen, Ramaphosa says the appointment is in line with Section 178 of the Constitution, which empowers him to replace members of the JSC. 

If appointed, Ngcukaitobi would replace former member Doris Tshepe, who has joined the Competition Commission as its head. 

AS IT HAPPENS | Supreme Court interviews - live coverage

"I have decided to replace Ms DL J Tshepe, who was designated by me in April 2020 in terms of Section 178 of the Constitution, with advocate Tembeka Nicholas Ngcukaitobi," reads the letter. 

The president called on opposition parties to respond to the appointment within five days. 

"I would like to ascertain your views on the possible designation of advocate Ngcukaitobi SC to the commission. It would be highly appreciated if I could receive your views within five days of receipt of this letter," said Ramaphosa. 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told News24 there were ongoing consultations with opposition parties about a recommendation for the JSC candidate. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
judicial service commissiontembeka ngcukaitobicyril ramaphosajudiciarypolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 504 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
82% - 6196 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
11% - 813 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.84
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.18
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.52
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.3%
Gold
1,698.32
+2.2%
Silver
20.68
+8.7%
Palladium
2,223.50
+2.6%
Platinum
906.00
+4.8%
Brent Crude
85.14
-2.4%
Top 40
57,850
+0.8%
All Share
64,227
+0.8%
Resource 10
61,646
+2.3%
Industrial 25
77,524
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,816
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

10h ago

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo