1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa refers Liquor Bill back to Parliament, wants input from traditional leaders

Jason Felix
Women prepare large quantities of umqombothi in Bloemfontein.
Women prepare large quantities of umqombothi in Bloemfontein.
Volksblad/Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament.
  • He says the National House of Traditional Leaders should consider it first.
  • The president is especially concerned about regulations around the production of traditional beer, known as umqombothi.


President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred legislation impacting the production of traditional beer (umqombothi) back to Parliament, saying it should first be considered by the National House of Traditional Leaders.

The Liquor Products Amendment Bill proposed several minimum regulations on the production, packaging and sale of beer, including traditional beer.

But Ramaphosa, in a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, said traditional beer is an intrinsic part of several cultural practices.

READ | Ramaphosa refers controversial Secrecy Bill back to Parliament

"Customary practices require its production and consumption be effected in a particular manner. It is my view that the Bill will regulate how traditional beer is produced and, as such, the Bill will affect its production, distribution and consumption," Ramaphosa said.

Among the proposed changes, the Bill seeks to reconstitute the Wine and Spirit Board to include beer.

Terminology

It also seeks to provide gender-equal terminology.

The Bill amends the Liquor Products Act, which controls the production and sale of liquor products in the country.

Those who brew home-made traditional beer needs to meet minimum regulations if that beer is for sale.

According to sections of the Bill, traditional beer shall be produced by the alcohol fermentation of malted grain of sorghum, maize, finger millet or pearl millet.

View this post on Instagram

#umqombothi #lockdown

A post shared by Brytens Décor & Design (@the_cookingineer) on

It must also be in a state of alcoholic fermentation, or not have its alcoholic fermentation arrested, and contain at least 4% solids derived from the grain or meal. It may also not contain or be flavoured with hops or any product derived from hops.

Bill

"Having applied my mind to the provisions of the Bill, I am of the view that the Bill should have been referred to the National House of Traditional Leaders in terms of Section 18(1)(a) of the Traditional Leaders and Governance Framework Act," Ramaphosa said.

He said Section 18(1)(a) of the Act provides that any Parliamentary Bill pertaining to customary law or customs of traditional communities must be referred to the National House of Traditional Leaders, before it is passed by Parliament.

MUST READ | Electronic voting being considered, as ANC's NWC discusses challenges facing local elections

According to Ramaphosa, the Bill was not referred to the National House of Traditional Leaders because the State Law adviser recommended it was not necessary since the Bill did not contain provisions of customary law affecting communities.

"It is my view that the inclusion of traditional African beer in the Bill will have an impact on its production, consumption and dissemination and, as such, will have an impact on customary law or customs of African traditional communities."

Ramaphosa also said the Constitution recognised the role of traditional leadership and its institutions in matters affecting communities.

Related Links
Liquor traders happy but travel restrictions still hurting many industries
Alcohol ban resulted in 18 000 job losses in wine industry - Vinpro
Eastern Cape govt, liquor traders to work together to fight alcohol abuse during lockdown
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosapoliticsgovernanceculture
Lottery
One person bags R252k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 6848 votes
Cricket
12% - 1967 votes
Soccer
23% - 3812 votes
Golf
7% - 1169 votes
Other
15% - 2482 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.10
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
19.35
(+0.31)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.61)
Gold
1725.30
(+0.03)
Silver
17.51
(-0.50)
Platinum
811.00
(+1.56)
Brent Crude
38.32
(-7.62)
Palladium
1910.00
(+0.87)
All Share
53295.30
(-0.70)
Top 40
48892.12
(-0.64)
Financial 15
10657.69
(-2.18)
Industrial 25
72805.30
(-0.77)
Resource 10
49175.05
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun 2020

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo