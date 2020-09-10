14m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa removes De Lille's powers to discipline suspended public works DG Sam Vukela

Jason Felix
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille no longer has the power to discipline suspended public works director-general Sam Vukela.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa granted it to Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.
  • Vukela was suspended after an investigation report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) implicated him in allegations of fraudulent contract management and irregular payments in the planning of three state funerals.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille no longer has the mandate to discipline suspended public works director-general Sam Vukela after President Cyril Ramaphosa withdrew her delegating powers and granted it to Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

This led to Vukela's court bid to interdict his pending disciplinary inquiry to be struck off the roll in the High Court in Pretoria.

In his explanatory affidavit on behalf of Ramaphosa, the presidency's principal state law advisor, Geofrey Mphaphuli, said Ramaphosa removed De Lille as the delegated authority after considering Vukela's application.

Mphaphuli said:

Upon considering the applicant's application, the second respondent [Ramaphosa] has taken a decision to reassign the relevant delegation of authority to Jackson Mthembu, the Minister in the Presidency, to play an oversight role in the disciplinary proceedings instituted against the applicant [Vukela].

Ramaphosa believed this would be in the best interest of all parties.

"And will ensure that the disciplinary process is fair and seen to be fair and that it can proceed in order to have finality on the allegations made against the applicant."

READ | De Lille in court papers: Suspended public works DG trying to sidestep disciplinary process

Vukela was suspended after a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) implicated him in allegations of fraudulent contract management and irregular payments in the planning of state funerals for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Dr Zola Skweyiya and ambassador Billy Modise.

Vukela, in turn, claimed that De Lille gave him unlawful instructions and his refusal to execute these instructions caused friction between the two.

He claimed that De Lille put undue pressure on officials working on the Beitbridge border fence projects.

De Lille denied the Beitbridge border allegations, but admitted, in court papers, she once identified a service provider (for media services), but gave no instruction for procurement regulations to be flouted.

READ HERE | De Lille admits she identified a service provider, but did not instruct anyone to break the law

Her role in the Beitbridge border tender had also been questioned.

Last month, News24 reported that National Treasury hinted De Lille "had a contract, supplier or contractor in mind" for the R40 million Beitbridge border fence project.

Treasury raised concerns about De Lille's directive, stating the department's chief financial officer (CFO) "shall be advised as to the costs" of the project as costs were ordinarily determined based on the needs (from doing a site visit) and the bills of quantities.

During a meeting with Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane asked, "if the CFO is going to be advised, the question then becomes by who and when what had happened".

Ramaphosa's appointment of Mthembu to oversee the disciplinary process would ensure the process ran smoothly, Mphaphuli told the court.

"As indicated earlier, no relief is sought against Ramaphosa in relation to the delegation. In any event, it appears from the applicant's affidavit that his request was to consider the history of the relationship between the applicant and the first respondent and to reconsider the delegated authority in that context. Therefore the appointment of Minister Mthembu will ensure that disciplinary process is dealt with fairly and expeditiously," Mphaphuli said.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

Related Links
De Lille admits she identified a service provider, but did not instruct anyone to break the law
Courtroom showdown expected as suspended public works DG takes on De Lille
Suspended DG says De Lille wants him out in order to appoint someone 'more pliable'
Read more on:
public workspresidencypatricia de ­lillesam vukeladisciplinary hearing
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2094 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 458 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 5368 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2091 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.74
(-0.97)
ZAR/GBP
21.80
(-0.95)
ZAR/EUR
19.81
(-1.05)
ZAR/AUD
12.17
(-0.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.95)
Gold
1946.32
(-0.05)
Silver
27.04
(+0.28)
Platinum
921.00
(+0.16)
Brent Crude
40.59
(+2.54)
Palladium
2282.23
(+0.34)
All Share
55507.00
(+0.54)
Top 40
51110.55
(+0.53)
Financial 15
10495.64
(+1.53)
Industrial 25
73908.53
(+1.03)
Resource 10
54884.23
(-0.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo