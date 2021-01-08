51m ago

Ramaphosa says corruption accused must step aside: 'Unity can't be used to avoid accountability'

Lizeka Tandwa
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired a shot at party leaders accused of corruption.
  • In his January 8 statement, he said corruption-accused leaders should step aside, or face suspension.
  • This as a key leader of the ANC, Secretary-General Ace Magashule, faces charges of corruption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent an stern message to party leaders saying that the party will not stand for any member bringing the organisation into disrepute. 

Ramaphosa sent this message during the party's 109th birthday virtual commemoration, where he delivered the annual January 8 statement. 

He said while the ANC will work to strive for unity, "... unity cannot be used to shield those involved in wrongdoing from being held accountable".

Ramaphosa reiterated the resolution by the national executive committee (NEC) that those accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices should account to the party's integrity commission immediately, or face disciplinary processes.

He said:

"Members who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures, will be summarily suspended."


His message comes as the party is fractured due to the step-aside resolution. ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule who will stand in the dock in Bloemfontein on charges of corruption, money laundering, and fraud may set the tone for whether party members adhere to the resolution. 

In December, Magashule as well as Ramaphosa appeared before the integrity commission with the elders recommending that the former step aside or face suspension.

Magashule, arguably Ramaphosa's biggest detractor, has indicated that he would not step aside voluntarily on several occasions to both the media, and to his supporters in the Free State. 

The teeth of the integrity commission have also come into question with some in the party disregarding its recommendations. 

"We are going to strengthen the ANC’s Integrity Commission, to enable it to act decisively, without fear or favour, to deal with corruption and wrongdoing in our ranks," Ramaphosa said, adding that the NEC will soon finalise guidelines on the implementation of the step aside resolutions.

"We will not stand for any member of the ANC bringing our organisation into disrepute. At the same time, we call on all ANC members to be mindful that they represent an organisation and not themselves. If they are under a cloud of suspicion, conscience dictates that they should present themselves to the organisation voluntarily, without being forced to do so," Ramaphosa said.

He added that the ANC must win public confidence by progressively meeting the needs of the people, accounting to communities, deploying the most capable cadres to positions of responsibility, managing public resources ethically, and acknowledging weaknesses.

He said ANC leaders have to account to the people on the state of municipalities which face governance challenges, stability, service delivery, and financial management.

"We must tackle the apartheid legacy of inequality and severe infrastructure backlogs at a local level and the persistent problem of unviable municipalities with weak revenue bases. We must tackle the maladministration, poor governance and corruption in the municipalities which we govern and across the three spheres of government," he said. 

