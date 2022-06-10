Ramaphosa says Fraser has a right to report crime - but still won't answer questions on farm theft

Cyril Ramaphosa says Arthur Fraser had every right to report the theft at his game farm.

Ramaphosa, though, was not prepared to answer questions about the robbery.

He has been under pressure to come clean regarding an alleged cover-up.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said former spy boss Arthur Fraser had a right to report criminality, but he refused to answer any questions on the theft of money from his farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa has been under pressure to come clean over an alleged cover-up of the theft - and, during a media engagement on Friday, journalists peppered Ramaphosa with questions.

Ramaphosa, however, was resolute in not answering questions about the robbery.

He said he would allow due process to continue.

"I don't interfere with police investigations," he told journalists.

Ramaphosa said he expected state agencies to act as fair as possible, just like the Office of the Public Protector.

Fraser opened a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, the Presidential Protection Unit head, Major-General Wally Rhoode, and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing a burglary at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

According to Fraser's affidavit, Ramaphosa had at least US$4 million in cash stashed - and then played a part in a cover-up, following an allegedly illegal investigation into the matter.

Several questions about Ramaphosa's conduct have been raised.

The case against Ramaphosa also involves Namibia's President Hage Geingob.

According to Fraser, Ramaphosa asked Geingob to assist in finding the robbers, resulting in Rhoode entering and exiting Namibia using unofficial channels, News24 reported.

Ramaphosa conceded he was on "speed-dial" with presidents from the Southern African Development Community.



He also said he often spoke with Geingob outside of diplomatic channels.

Meanwhile, Geingob said there was absolutely no truth in the allegations that he inappropriately used his office to assist Ramaphosa.

In a statement, he said: "The president is not a repository of power when it comes to the apprehension of suspects alleged to have committed offences in foreign countries.

"Accordingly, the mischief-riddled and politically motivated statements by individuals and media houses in Namibia and South Africa against President Geingob have no factual or legal basis."