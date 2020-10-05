1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa says he'll deliver on land promise, empower more black farmers

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says 700 000 hectares of state-owned land will be released for agricultural purposes.
  • The aim is to empower black farmers and bring them into the mainstream of the economy.
  • Ramaphosa says these farmers should dispel the stereotype that only white farmers are commercially successful.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday committed himself to government's land reform process, saying it aims to strike a balance between social justice and redress, and enhance agricultural output by bringing more black farmers into the mainstream of the economy.

Ramaphosa's comments in his weekly newsletter followed last week's announcement by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development that 896 farms, comprising 700 000 hectares of underutilised or vacant state land, would be released for agricultural purposes.

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza made the announcement on Wednesday and outlined the process members of the public should follow when applying for available agricultural state land as part of the government's contribution to the land reform programme.

In his newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said the availability and sustainable use of farmland to grow crops and for animal husbandry was key to South Africa's survival.

"South Africa has vast tracts of land suitable for agricultural production, with 37.9% of our total land area currently being used for commercial agriculture. Like many other countries, our arable land is under threat from land degradation, water scarcity and urban encroachment. We are also losing prime agricultural land through land-use changes," Ramaphosa said.

National priority

"Given our history, broadening access to agricultural land for commercial production and subsistence farming is a national priority."

He said although the post-1994 land reform process had resulted in more land being restored to black South Africans, the pernicious effects of the 1913 Natives Land Act continued to be in patterns of farmland ownership.

"By depriving our people of their right to own and work the land on which they depended for sustenance and livelihood, this great injustice effectively 'engineered the poverty of black South Africans'.

READ | SA has the tools to address land issue, must look at structural difficulties first - policy expert

"Its aim was to destroy our people's prospects for self-reliance, independence and economic prosperity. At the most fundamental of levels, it destroyed our ability to feed ourselves. With land ownership still concentrated in the hands of the few, and agriculture primary production and value chains mainly owned by white commercial farmers, the effects of our past remain with us today," Ramaphosa said.

He added that transforming patterns of agricultural land ownership was vital, not just to address the historical injustices of the past, but to safeguard the nation's food security.

"Our redistributive vision aims to strike a balance between social justice and redress, and enhancing agricultural output by bringing more black farmers into the mainstream of the economy.

"We have to ensure that land acquired for farming purposes is productively used. To safeguard the allocated state land for farming purposes, the lease is not transferrable. Beneficiaries will sign a lease agreement with the state and pay a rental fee consistent with the land value," Ramaphosa said.

Compulsory training

Last week, Didiza said all beneficiaries who had been allocated state land and who had signed lease agreements will be subjected to a compulsory training programme.

"The training programme will include entry level training on the commodity of their choice, basic record keeping, and basic financial management, as well as enterprise development. The lease agreement will not be transferable under any circumstances," she said.

Didiza also said beneficiaries would not be allowed to sublease or sublet a portion of land or the entire farm after signing a leasehold with the state.

"The beneficiary has an obligation to maintain all the infrastructure and upkeep of the land allocated to him or her. The beneficiary will have to manage, maintain and keep the record of assets received from the state," Didiza said.

Ramaphosa added that, as part of this programme, beneficiaries will be trained in financial management and enterprise development.

"Experience has shown that emerging and small-scale farmers often lack the financial skills to exploit market opportunities and integrate with value chains.

"We are prioritising women, youth and persons with disabilities as beneficiaries."

Dispel stereotype

He said broadening access to land and opportunities for farming will support job creation and enterprise development, and improve the market for food, agricultural goods and services.

"The ultimate goal of releasing these land parcels is to transform the agricultural landscape by growing a new generation of farmers.

"They must dispel the stereotype that only white farmers are commercially successful in South Africa, and that black farmers are perpetually 'emerging'.

"In working this land, in turning it to productive use, they will indeed turn swords into ploughshares. They will become the faces of national reconciliation," Ramaphosa said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Cyril Ramaphosa | Land reform process: State land to be released to black farmers soon
Govt set to release 700 000 hectares of vacant, underutilised land for agriculture
Government to assess failed land reform projects - Mabuza
Read more on:
thoko didizacyril ramaphosaagricultureland
Lottery
One player scoops Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
40% - 234 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 219 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
22% - 130 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

6h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.40
(+0.31)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.27
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(+0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.50)
Gold
1899.43
(-0.17)
Silver
23.91
(+0.18)
Platinum
879.00
(-0.34)
Brent Crude
39.16
(0.00)
Palladium
2309.00
(+1.26)
All Share
54387.74
(+0.31)
Top 40
50041.87
(+0.29)
Financial 15
10238.57
(-0.91)
Industrial 25
73505.36
(+0.62)
Resource 10
52834.63
(+0.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo