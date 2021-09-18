Ramaphosa says there's been progress in fighting corruption, as survey shows it worsening under his watch

There has been significant progress in the fight against corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said .

This despite a survey showing worsened graft under his presidency.

The Presidency said the results of an Afrobarometer survey reflected the lived experiences of many South Africans encountering corruption in various forms.

He was reacting to the results of a survey showing that corruption had worsened during his tenure.

According to the new survey, conducted by Afrobarometer, not only do South Africans believe corruption is getting worse, but they regard a large portion of elected officials and civil servants as being involved in corrupt activities. Despite corruption being high on the national agenda, nearly 64% of South Africans say corruption has gotten worse over the past year. Only 15% believe corruption has decreased.

Afrobarometer interviewed 1 600 people in May and June this year.

In a statement, the Presidency said the findings of the survey "reflected the lived experiences of many South Africans who continue to encounter corruption in various forms".

Significant work has been done to strengthen institutions involved in fighting corruption, the Presidency said.

"While there is much more work that needs to be done to fight corruption, particularly the kind of corruption that impacts directly on people's lives, there is clear evidence that after years of impunity, progress is being made in bringing those responsible to account. Just as importantly, there is real progress in strengthening the institutions responsible for fighting corruption and other public bodies that have been badly damaged by corruption," it said.

The Presidency added that the perceptions of corruption were a result of the prominence of certain corruption cases reported in the media.

Listing progress by corruption-busting agencies, Ramaphosa's office said government has taken "several decisive steps" to end state capture, fight corruption and rebuild damaged public institutions. It said these included the change of management and recovery of stolen funds at state-owned enterprises, the SA Revenue Service (SARS) and the appointment of new heads at the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"By August 2021, the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) had referred cases worth R1.4 billion to the Special Tribunal in order to have contracts set aside and recover lost funds; referred 148 individuals and entities to the National Prosecuting Authority for possible criminal action; referred 127 government officials for disciplinary action and 3 political office-bearers for executive action," the Presidency said.

"Government published details of all Covid-19 procurement contracts online, which was a first in South Africa, with the intention that it should set a precedent for transparency in public procurement. This is a live database that is regularly updated, covering over 580 government departments and public institutions and providing the details of over 13 000 suppliers," the Presidency added.

It said at least R878 million had been recovered and placed into the fiscus. This included the recovery by SARS of R252 million in taxes, according to the Presidency.