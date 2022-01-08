Ramaphosa sets the tone: ANC will implement measures in State Capture report, won't say how

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report.

He said those involved in state capture not only siphoned public resources, they undermined the state.

The report found that the ANC allowed the decay and capture of public institutions to continue unabated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa conceded that state capture not only siphoned off public resources, it also destroyed the capability of the state because it led to the departure of skilled and capable people from public institutions who resisted state capture.

Speaking to ANC supporters at the ANC January 8 birthday rally in Polokwane on Saturday, the president said the ANC would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report that pertained to the party.

The party's 110th birthday celebration come days after the commission released the first part of its report where Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asserted that either the ANC and its government simply did not care that state entities were in decline during state capture or they slept on the job - or they simply didn't know what to do.

Ramaphosa used his speech to remind the party faithful of the consequences of state capture.

"Not only was state capture a systematic attempt at siphoning off public resources and funds; it also destroyed the capability of the state and led to the departure of capable people from public institutions as they resist state capture.

"Some were fired, some were forced to resign, some gave up, some were suspended for long periods and they left. Those were the critical skills that our country was robbed off."

Ramaphosa said those perpetrating state capture knew that targeting competent officials in the state would make it easier to achieve their own ends.

"It had the effect of undermining our democratic state and threatening our programme of social and economic transformation," Ramaphosa said.

Despite differing public views from some ANC leaders on the report, Ramaphosa said the party would act on its recommendations.

"The ANC will support government in effecting the measures required to eliminate conditions and conduct that enable state capture and systemic corruption. As the ANC, we will engage with our structures and members to ensure sufficient understanding of the contents and findings of the commission.

"We will put in place mechanisms to process any parts of the commission report that pertain to the organisation, its deployees or members and to consider how the commission's recommendations can help to enhance the fundamental renewal and rebuilding of our movement.

"We call on all South Africans to engage with the commission's report and to be part of the national effort to put state capture behind us and build an ethical, capable developmental state and a society governed by the values of our democratic Constitution and the rule of law," Ramaphosa said.

He did not make reference to whether the ANC would change its policy related to its deployment committee which came under attack in the commission.

Without highlighting how the party would tackle corruption, Ramaphosa again committed that the ANC was focused on eradicating corruption.

"As part of the renewal process, our movement will intensify efforts to eradicate corruption from society and our organisation. This we were mandated to do at the last national conference, and it is necessary if we are to meet the objectives of social justice set out in the country’s constitution.

As a smaller than usual crowd gathered at the Peter Mokaba Stadium for the ANC's January 8 Statement, ANC leaders grappled with questions on how the party would deal with State Capture Inquiry report.

Unlike previous years, the event takes place under Covid-19 restrictions with a limited crowd of 2 000 people gathered at the stadium.

The January 8 statement usually sets the tone for the year ahead for the ANC.

This year's address comes as the party deals with the release of the State Capture Inquiry report.

Party leaders had offered differing perspectives on how the party should deal with the report which implicated several of its members.

One of those implicated in the inquiry, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, cautioned that the report shouldn't be used to settle political scores.

"I'm not charged and I'm not in court. I represented the ANC three times at the Zondo Commission. We will deal with that report. One mistake that we normally commit is to pretend we have the power to arrest and prosecute and convict. That's not our duty," Mantashe told the media on the side line of the event.

He attempted to clarify an earlier statement he made about the report being used to prosecute the ANC. He said it should instead be used to build the party.

"What I mean is that I must not go to the report and look for the name of Paul Mashatile and go around and say 'let's deal with him'. It (the report) will be dealt with institutionally and that is what we must wait for and not use it to settle our own scores internally. We must use it to correct the mistakes we have committed," Mantashe said.

ANC national executive member Lindiwe Sisulu said she was awaiting the full release of the report and the party's stance on it.

Nomvula Mokonyane, the ANC's head of organising, was also implicated in the commission. She said she remained aggrieved that she was not able to cross-examine ex-Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, who implicated her in his testimony, at the inquiry.

She said she awaited the outcomes of the report before she would decide on what action to take regarding its recommendations against her.

