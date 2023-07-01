Ramaphosa signs off on 3% salary increase for public office bearers despite pleas for lower adjustments

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed off on a determination to increase salaries of all public office bearers by 3%, from 1 April 2022.

The increase comes amid serious economic challenges.

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers recommended a 3.8% increase.

Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, judges, and traditional leaders have received a 3% bump up in their salaries.

On Saturday, the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on a determination to increase salaries of all public office bearers with effect from 1 April 2022.

Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, said in a statement the determination follows recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers on the annual salary for all public office bearers, submitted to the president on 17 April.

"The commission recommended a 3.8% salary increment for all public office bearers including members of the Independent Constitutional Institutions, judges, magistrates and traditional leaders for the financial year 2022/2023.

"Having considered the commission’s recommendations and serious economic challenges facing the country, the president has decided that the salaries of all public office bearers be increased by 3%," Magwenya said.

Finance Minister called for 1.5% increase and cash

In accordance with statutory requirements, Ramaphosa submitted the notice to Parliament for approval before publication for salaries of judges and magistrates.

The effective date for the adjustment of the salary of Public Office Bearers (POBs) is 1 April 2022 with the exception of the local government POBs, which is with effect from 1 July 2022.

The effective date is aligned with the financial year of POBs' institutions.

During its consultations, the commission reported that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana "pleaded with the commission to consider the prevailing adverse economic conditions and the extent to which the general population is affected by the low economic state in which the country finds itself."

Some ministers, lawmakers and some judges are overpaid, Godongwana said.

Godongwana recommended a 1.5% increase, plus a once-off cash payment meaning their baseline salaries would not increase in coming years.

Some judges, on the other hand, wanted much more than Godongwana thought they were due, the commission's report shows.

If the 3.8% recommendation was signed off on, Ramaphosa would have earned just under R3.2 million per year.



