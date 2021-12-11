17m ago

Ramaphosa 'studying' SIU's PPE graft report

Getrude Makhafola
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Liza van Deventer, Gallo Images, Beeld
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is studying the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into Covid-19 corruption.
  • In July 2020, Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate the misuse of Covid-19 funds.
  • Allegations of corruption with lucrative PPE tenders and Covid-19 relief funding arose after the pandemic hit South Africa in 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on corruption in the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE), the Presidency says.

In 2020, Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising investigations into widespread corruption in PPE procurement.

"The Presidency is studying the report and will keep the public abreast of developments in this matter. The Presidency will do so in a manner that preserves information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings," Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement.

Allegations of corruption with lucrative PPE tenders and Covid-19 relief funding arose after the pandemic hit in 2020.

Millions in public funds were channelled to politically connected companies, some of which were found to have been registered around the time the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize tendered his resignation earlier this year after he was implicated in the Digital Vibes Covid-19 communications tender.

The probe into Digital Vibes unearthed a web of money flows from the Department of Health to Mkhize, his family and close associates.

Mkhize said the SIU's findings on the Digital Vibes tender were based on "hypothetical conjecture" which was divorced from reality, saying the SIU did not suggest it had evidence anyone accepted gratification at his instance.

"It is expected the SIU report will contain information on matters that have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution; matters that have been referred to relevant departments or entities for disciplinary steps to be taken against their employees, and what monies have been recouped by the SIU. The SIU is empowered in law to take these steps in the course of its work and as soon as it deems fit," Seale said on the final PPE report.

