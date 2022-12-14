28m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa suspends Judge President Hlophe, deputy Goliath to take helm

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is seen during the Judicial Service Commission tribunal, which is investigating a complaint of judicial misconduct against him. PHOTO: Nelius Rademan, Gallo Images/Foto24
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is seen during the Judicial Service Commission tribunal, which is investigating a complaint of judicial misconduct against him. PHOTO: Nelius Rademan, Gallo Images/Foto24
  • Judge President John Hlophe was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • The decision came on the advice of the JSC, which referred the matter to Parliament for the National Assembly to institute impeachment proceedings.
  • Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath will now act as Judge President.

Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe was suspended on Wednesday, pending impeachment proceedings against him for gross misconduct.

According to the letter sent to Hlophe by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, Deputy Judge President (DJP) Patricia Goliath will act during his suspension.

President Cyril Ramaphosa decided the move, which he announced was effective immediately, on condition that Hlophe completes all part-heard matters and reserved judgments.

The suspension comes on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), whose report Ramaphosa received on 27 July.

"Due to the long history and complexity of the matter, President Ramaphosa took time to carefully consider all the permutations of the JSC recommendations, including obtaining guidance from an independent legal opinion. The president fully appreciated the need to balance Judge President Hlophe's rights with those of the public and the interest of the judiciary as a whole," the Presidency said in a statement.

Hlophe was found to have attempted to sway Constitutional Court justices Bess Nkabinde and Chris Jafta to rule in favour of then-ANC president Jacob Zuma in a challenge to search warrants used to seize 93 000 pages of corruption trial evidence against him.

The complaint was laid 14 years ago by 11 justices.

The Presidency said:

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT) concluded that Judge President Hlophe's conduct breached the provisions of section 165 of the Constitution by improperly attempting to influence the two justices of the Constitutional Court to violate their oaths of office.

"The JCT established that Judge Hlophe's behaviour seriously threatened and interfered with the independence, impartiality, dignity and effectiveness of the Constitutional Court and further undermined public confidence in the judicial system.

"The JSC has referred the matter to Parliament for the National Assembly to institute impeachment proceedings against Judge President Hlophe."

Hlophe currently confronts the prospect of being the first judge in South African history to be impeached.

Goliath, who is now acting in Hlophe's position, had herself lodged an official complaint with the JSC against Hlophe, accusing him of gross misconduct, which she said was compromising the functioning of the court.

Among Goliath's claims were an alleged assault on Judge Mushtak Parker, which he himself denied, despite an unsigned affidavit filed with a fellow judge to the contrary; the use of abusive language for allegedly calling her a "rubbish" and "a piece of shit" when he chased her out of his chambers in 2017; and abuse of power in relation to the office of the deputy judge president by appointing a "very junior judge" to act on his behalf, instead of her.

Hlophe lodged a complaint of his own against his deputy, accusing her of racism, the improper disclosure of information of a pending case, and "the propriety of the secret recording made by Goliath DJP of the discussion between her and Hlophe JP at the meeting of 2 October 2019".

The Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee in September recommended that a tribunal be established to investigate the allegations against both.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
john hlophepatricia goliathwestern capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
42% - 1481 votes
Lions
6% - 223 votes
Stormers
31% - 1092 votes
Sharks
22% - 766 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.21
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.32
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.31
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.82
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,809.58
-0.1%
Silver
23.82
+0.4%
Palladium
1,910.50
-1.3%
Platinum
1,024.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
80.68
+3.3%
Top 40
68,287
-2.0%
All Share
74,365
-1.9%
Resource 10
71,859
-3.8%
Industrial 25
93,279
-1.7%
Financial 15
15,444
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo