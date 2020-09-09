LIVE | 'History will absolve me on corruption' - Ramaphosa warns criminals

loadmore

Ramaphosa is asked about the apparent slow pace of the justice system, citing reports that have been before institutions for years, but the pace of taking action against people was disappointing.



Ramaphosa says it is "absolutely right" that sometimes reports sit before legal bodies for a long time before action is taken, but says people challenge investigations before the courts. Ramaphosa nontheless agrees that too many delays happen.



He says, meanwhile, that the country should be looking at self-generation of energy because Eskom is struggling.

Ramaphosa is asked on continued flak he is drawing from the public on the lack of prosecutions for corruption, and also allegations that he is "conflict-averse".



Ramaphosa says he acknowledges the public's frustrations about the lack of movement regarding people involved in corruption getting prosecuted, saying rather it is his responsibility to strengthen those processes. He says people complain that the state capture process "hollowed-out" the justice system. He called it an "incapability warzone".



The president says that history will "absolve me" when it comes to corruption, because movement is happening, however slowly. He promises the country will "see change" when it comes to justice.



He adds that, for the country to come out of the pandemic in strength, all stakeholders must pull together in one direction. He asks the public to be patient with the government on corruption and economic recovery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told editors that he is "concerned" about excess natural deaths in the country, which may indicate many more deaths from Covid-19.



In response to a question from News24 editor Adriaan Basson, Ramaphosa said he is satisfied that the government did not base important decisions on wrong data and that he has had access to the best scientists.



He said there is always a "margin of error" and that government's data was "spot on".



Ramaphosa agreed with a call by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) for death notifications to be streamlined.

Ramaphosa says the death notification process needs to be streamlined. He says government is working on making improvements.

Ramaphosa says data has been well advised and ventilated.

He says government has been well advised. "We are dealing with people who are real professionals. We know we are getting the best advise," Ramaphosa adds.

On excess deaths : Ramaphosa says scientists have been to the national command council. He says deaths are not reported as quickly as they should. He says he doesn't believe decisions have been taken on wrong data.

Ramaphosa says it is important to build institutions and strengthen them to do their work.

On corruption and prosecutions: Ramaphosa says there a number of people being investigated. SIU is reporting to him every six weeks. He says SIU is making considerable progress and charges are being prepared where necessary. He says the SIU has raised issue of resources, the unit is under-staffed. Resources will be provided to speed up their work.

The president was answering questions in a virtual conference with the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef).



In opening remarks, Ramaphosa confirmed the government was intensifying its Covid-19 response, including strengthening contact tracing. He said the country could see “sudden surges” and the government was working at avoiding a second wave of infections.



The second issue is the economic recovery. Ramaphosa said the pandemic has had a “devastating” effect on the economy, and cited news on Tuesday of the 51% downscale of the economy.



He said the government was working with stakeholders to see how to develop a recovery strategy. He also said there will be a strategy on increasing new jobs.



The third area of focus is the issue of corruption. He said the “silver lining” to come out of the Covid-19 PPE corruption was that there will be transparency when it comes to contracts. The government will put in place measures to make this happen.



He said the government is looking at strengthening corruption-busiting measures in general.



The president also spoke of gender-based violence, saying the government is looking how best to fight it. He also said racism was still “rearing its ugly head”.



Ramaphosa said he will make ministers available for questions and answers from the media, especially since the economy has been in a poor state of late.



The president, meanwhile, said there was “action that we need to take” to advance the rights of journalists, especially when it came to harassment against reporters.



Sanef said it has raised more than R3 million after the jobs bloodbath in the media sector, and the forum has paid R5 000 to more than 200 recipients.



Its chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, told Ramaphosa that journalists were still falling victim to harassment while carrying out their jobs, recently seen during the protests at Clicks outlets by members of the EFF.



Ngalwa said the forum is working on a memorandum which would instruct police on how to deal with journalists who are on the frontline.



He extended condolences to members of the media who have died from Covid-19.



Kerushun Pillay

On racism, Ramaphosa says while significant progress has been made to build a none racial South Africa, there are "a few seeking to take us backwards".

Ramaphosa says government is looking at strengthening corruption-busting measures in general.

Government is working with unions to ensure frontline workers receive all the necessary PPE to carry-out their work.

Ramaphosa says government is maintaining state of readiness for the second wave of infections by encouraging people to maintain prevention measures.

Ramaphosa congratulates Sanef's newly elected leadership. He also pays respects to journalists who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and expresses sorrow at the harassment that has been meted out to journalists.

Ramaphosa says he welcomes the opportunity to engage with the country's editors. He says the engagement is long overdue.

The session gives editors, senior journalists and analysts an opportunity to put questions to the President on matters of national importance, including, currently, South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to limit the spread of the Covid-19, and the national effort towards economic reconstruction.

The engagement is part of the President’s ongoing dialogue with different sectors of society. It also fulfills a commitment the President gave SANEF during a similar engagement on 31 May 2020 that he would interact with SANEF and other media institutions as part of maintaining transparency and dialogue with various stakeholders in society.