LIVE | 'History will absolve me on corruption' - Ramaphosa warns criminals

6m ago
Ramaphosa says it is "absolutely right" that sometimes reports sit before legal bodies for a long time before action is taken, but says people challenge investigations before the courts. Ramaphosa nontheless agrees that too many delays happen.
He says, meanwhile, that the country should be looking at self-generation of energy because Eskom is struggling.
15m ago
Ramaphosa says he acknowledges the public's frustrations about the lack of movement regarding people involved in corruption getting prosecuted, saying rather it is his responsibility to strengthen those processes. He says people complain that the state capture process "hollowed-out" the justice system. He called it an "incapability warzone".
The president says that history will "absolve me" when it comes to corruption, because movement is happening, however slowly. He promises the country will "see change" when it comes to justice.
He adds that, for the country to come out of the pandemic in strength, all stakeholders must pull together in one direction. He asks the public to be patient with the government on corruption and economic recovery.
17m ago
In response to a question from News24 editor Adriaan Basson, Ramaphosa said he is satisfied that the government did not base important decisions on wrong data and that he has had access to the best scientists.
He said there is always a "margin of error" and that government's data was "spot on".
Ramaphosa agreed with a call by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) for death notifications to be streamlined.
20m ago
27m ago
28m ago
29m ago
31m ago
32m ago
On excess deaths :
Ramaphosa says scientists have been to the national command council. He says deaths are not reported as quickly as they should. He says he doesn't believe decisions have been taken on wrong data.
34m ago
34m ago
On corruption and prosecutions:
Ramaphosa says there a number of people being investigated. SIU is reporting to him every six weeks. He says SIU is making considerable progress and charges are being prepared where necessary. He says the SIU has raised issue of resources, the unit is under-staffed. Resources will be provided to speed up their work.
40m ago
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will address the nation next week on a range of issues.
This as Ramaphosa expresses great concern about the country’s pandemic-hit economy and about avoiding a “second-wave” of Covid-19 cases, and corruption.
The president was answering questions in a virtual conference with the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef).
In opening remarks, Ramaphosa confirmed the government was intensifying its Covid-19 response, including strengthening contact tracing. He said the country could see “sudden surges” and the government was working at avoiding a second wave of infections.
The second issue is the economic recovery. Ramaphosa said the pandemic has had a “devastating” effect on the economy, and cited news on Tuesday of the 51% downscale of the economy.
He said the government was working with stakeholders to see how to develop a recovery strategy. He also said there will be a strategy on increasing new jobs.
The third area of focus is the issue of corruption. He said the “silver lining” to come out of the Covid-19 PPE corruption was that there will be transparency when it comes to contracts. The government will put in place measures to make this happen.
He said the government is looking at strengthening corruption-busiting measures in general.
The president also spoke of gender-based violence, saying the government is looking how best to fight it. He also said racism was still “rearing its ugly head”.
Ramaphosa said he will make ministers available for questions and answers from the media, especially since the economy has been in a poor state of late.
The president, meanwhile, said there was “action that we need to take” to advance the rights of journalists, especially when it came to harassment against reporters.
Sanef said it has raised more than R3 million after the jobs bloodbath in the media sector, and the forum has paid R5 000 to more than 200 recipients.
Its chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, told Ramaphosa that journalists were still falling victim to harassment while carrying out their jobs, recently seen during the protests at Clicks outlets by members of the EFF.
Ngalwa said the forum is working on a memorandum which would instruct police on how to deal with journalists who are on the frontline.
He extended condolences to members of the media who have died from Covid-19.
- Kerushun Pillay
43m ago
44m ago
45m ago
This as Ramaphosa expresses great concern about the country’s pandemic-hit economy and about avoiding a “second-wave” of Covid-19 cases, and corruption.
He said the “silver lining” to come out of the Covid-19 PPE corruption was that there will be transparency when it comes to contracts. The government will put in place measures to make this happen.
52m ago
53m ago
55m ago
57m ago
1h ago
1h ago
1h ago
President Cyril Ramaphosa is engaging with members of the South African National Editors Forum. It his second such engagement in five months.
President @CyrilRamaphosa will this evening, 09 September 2020, engage in a question-and-answer session with the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF). https://t.co/ynOA3Ygeee #PresidencySANEF— Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) September 9, 2020