1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa taking wait-and-see approach to re-election of Uganda's Museveni

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking a wait-and-see approach on the outcome of the Ugandan elections, which resulted in Yoweri Museveni being declared president for a sixth term.

"We have been loathe to make quick judgements and are paying close attention to the situation," International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor told an online briefing on South African foreign policy hosted by Chatham House.

"You would see for example that no statement has been issued as yet by South Africa," she said. She added:

President Ramaphosa as chair of the African Union is in communications with President Museveni and we hope that that great big country will attach to democracy and freedom, and that some of what we see in the media will come to an end.

It has been reported that, a week after the elections in Uganda, opposition candidate and musician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, is still confined to his house, which has been surrounded by security forces.

Museveni received more than 58% of the vote and Kyagulanyi 35% in what the latter claimed was a rigged election, which saw 54 of his campaign team killed by security forces.

ALSO READ | Uganda slams US over attempted visit to confined opposition leader

The elections has been criticised by countries like the US, which said the "unlawful actions" of harassing opposition campaigners and shutting down the internet as well as Kyagulanyi's "effective house arrest" continue "a worrying trend on the course of Uganda’s democracy".

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosayoweri museveniugandainternational relations
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8733 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7151 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 665 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.91
(+0.52)
ZAR/GBP
20.34
(+0.51)
ZAR/EUR
18.04
(+0.79)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.21)
Gold
1867.63
(+1.47)
Silver
25.79
(+2.37)
Platinum
1111.00
(+2.44)
Brent Crude
55.94
(+2.10)
Palladium
2395.50
(+1.91)
All Share
64108.51
(+0.79)
Top 40
58857.76
(+0.85)
Financial 15
11997.84
(-0.16)
Industrial 25
85626.27
(+0.66)
Resource 10
63102.03
(+1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo