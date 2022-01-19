1h ago

Ramaphosa, tech billionaire open new Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing laboratory

accreditation
Jason Felix
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrick Soon-Shiong at the official launch of a vaccine manufacturing facility in Brackenfell, Western Cape.
  • South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing efforts have received a boost.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa and South African-born health technologies billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, opened a new plant in Brackenfell.
  • The NantSA facility will manufacture vaccines that could potentially stop the transmission of Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and South African-born health technologies billionaire, Patrick Soon-Shiong, officially opened a vaccine manufacturing facility aimed at producing jabs to stop the Covid-19 pandemic.

Located in Brackenfell, Western Cape, the NantSA facility would be manufacturing second generation vaccines.

"Africa should no longer be last in line to access vaccines against pandemics," Ramaphosa said.

"As some of you may recall, we were part of launching the [World Health Organisation] mRNA Hub led by Afrigen. We are marking the establishment of a company that aims to develop next-generation vaccines that will reach patients across the continent.

"This new entity, we understand, will collaborate with the mRNA hub by providing RNA enzymes they need to produce vaccines," Ramaphosa said.

According to Ramaphosa, initiatives like the Africa Medical Supplies Platform had worked to ensure that all African countries were able to secure sufficient and affordable supplies to respond to the pandemic.

Soon-Shiong said an estimated R3 billion would be needed for plants to be located in several countries.

The goal for NantSA was to generate a billion Covid-19 vaccines a year by 2025.

The plant would also focus on vaccines to cure illnesses in Africa.

