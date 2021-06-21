46m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa: 'The ANC is not an organisation of thugs, our people want us to deploy capable people'

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Gianluigi Guercia/AFP

  • Ramphosa said ANC supporters were losing hope in the party and that it was high time the organisation got its house in order.
  • The ANC president was speaking at the eighth regional conference of the Norman Mashabane region on Monday.
  • He said the party could only survive if it appointed people with integrity. 

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that factions within the organisation and deploying cadres based on popularity and not merit has weakened the party.

He said the party could only survive if it appointed those who had integrity, were credible and were disciplined to serve the movement.

Ramaphosa revealed that the party's renewal programme was to take out "disorderly behaviour" within the ANC. 

The president, who was speaking at the eighth regional conference of the Norman Mashabane region virtually on Monday, condemned those allegedly hiring "thugs" to disturb ANC programmes.

Ramaphosa said the ANC would continuously call out members who brought the party's name into disrepute as they failed to adhere to its rules.

Ramaphosa said the prestige of the movement was not supposed to be sacrificed at the altar of political expediency and thuggery.

READ | Two shot, 16 injured as Limpopo ANC meeting turns violent

He said the party was not an organisation of thugs, but an organisation that had a great lineage of leaders, members, and people who had always been disciplined. 

"This is a disease that has come in our organisation, we must root it out. Just as we must root out corruption. Corruption is the one disease that is reducing the image of the ANC, reducing the standing of the ANC, and reducing the support of the ANC. And as we look around comrades, particularly now as we head to local government elections, we're finding that our people complain about two or three issues. Unemployment... corruption and the twin brother of corruption is in-fighting," he said.

On Friday, News24 reported on the concerns raised by the North West interprovincial committee who said standing councillors contesting for leadership positions were paying gangs to disrupt branch general meetings so that they could remain in power. 

He continued:

Now clearly we still have members with an abiding sense of entitlement and the belief that they are entitled to positions and they'll do anything to get into positions and my view is that those types of members comrades are those who just want to plunder the resources of our people and not really service our people.

Ramaphosa said it was high time the organisation deployed a group of capable people who could demonstrate that they could do the work and who had a history of serving the people capably.

Ramaphosa highlighted that part and parcel of the ANC's downfall was because of people who were deployed for various positions based on popularity and not merit. 

READ MORE | ANC factions derail service delivery

"We need to identify comrades who we will now work for our people. Who we will be proud of that they will do the work. So if we can do that, then we should get comrades who are committed to service delivery; who will do the work, who will look after the money of our comrades," he said.

The ANC president made it clear that people who voted for the party were not oblivious that the ANC had been divided by factions internally.

He said that without identifying some of the wrongs committed by party members, those who voted ANC would lose hope in the party. 

"They see corruption happening, they see people fighting amongst themselves and then they experience lack of service delivery... and then they walk away from the ANC. Now comrades, we must then void a compact without people. As we go to them to campaign for our local government elections, we must be able to say to them we've turned a new leaf," he said.

Ramaphosa said his next programme of action in addressing service delivery issues would be visiting the North West to address some of the issues which included service delivery and had collapsed local governance in the province. 

Meanwhile, the ANC also condemned isolated reports of violence and loss of lives associated with some ANC branch general meetings hosted over the weekend in parts of the country.

The party said the latest report was in regards to two people who died and 14 seriously injured following a shootout during one of these meetings held to nominate a ward councillor candidate in Lephalale, Limpopo. 

Mondli Makhanya | Cyril’s boldness my foot

The ANC said it was investigating the incident and would take action against any members involved.

"Should it be found that they are members in good standing, they will be summarily suspended and also reported to law enforcement agencies. The ANC is sending a strong warning to all those hellbent at undermining organisational unity to desist from such acts or risk facing expulsion. The constitution of the ANC empowers organisational structures to act decisively against those who bring the organisation into disrepute," said the party's national spokesperson, Pule Mabe.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosapolitics
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 1081 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 486 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 5035 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.24
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.97
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,785.08
+1.2%
Silver
26.00
+0.8%
Palladium
2,564.97
+4.0%
Platinum
1,049.11
+1.0%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.6%
Top 40
59,472
-0.1%
All Share
65,564
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,142
+0.3%
Industrial 25
87,978
+0.0%
Financial 15
12,871
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun 2021

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun 2021

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May 2021

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo