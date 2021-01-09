Ramaphosa: The ANC's integrity commission was right to chastise me

The ANC's integrity commission must not be afraid to chastise a president, Cyril Ramaphosa says.

Ramaphosa says he told the commission that legal processes should play out before he appears before it.

The ANC has resolved to strengthen the commission even further and the party's NEC will pronounce on that soon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the ANC integrity commission's criticism of him because he said it showed the body was fully independent and fearless.



The commission, in a report released just before Christmas last year, accused Ramaphosa of trying to evade appearing before it for a year and a half, but he eventually did so in November.

In an interview on Saturday with the SABC's Mzwandile Mbeje, Ramaphosa said:

"I would say, yes, they were correct to chastise me because that, in itself, proves that they are independent. They will not say, 'this is a president and we shouldn't have said that'. So I could also be chastised by an independent structure like the integrity commission."





Ramaphosa did not address the substance of their accusations against him.

The commission said it was disappointed because it had, for 18 months, been requesting Ramaphosa, verbally and in writing, to meet, and that he appeared to evade the commission by saying a legal process needed to happen first.

Ramaphosa also insisted on bringing lawyers along, which is not allowed because the commission doesn't deal with legal matters.

ALSO READ: ANC integrity commission peeved at Ramaphosa, passes the buck to party disciplinary committee

Logistical issues

"Those were logistical issues," Ramaphosa said of the delays. "When the integrity commission asked me to appear before them, I suggested – and the chair [George Mashamba] accepted - that there are all these many court cases and processes under way.

"In order for the integrity commission to have a full picture, isn't it better that we wait for these other formal processes, and once they are done, we should proceed?"

Ramaphosa has been accused of wrongdoing for having used campaign funds to "buy votes" at the party's 2017 Nasrec conference.

In March last year, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings in this regard, saying she had acted unlawfully, recklessly and without jurisdiction. The matter was taken to the Constitutional Court in November and is awaiting judgment.

Ramaphosa said he was the one who initiated contact with the integrity commission, but he didn't make it clear exactly whether he took this decision before his appearance in November or in mid-2019 when the commission said correspondence started with him.

"I said that many of these [legal processes] are now complete; maybe this is the time now for me to come and explain myself to the integrity commission. It is not a question that I was running away. Of course, they are concerned about the delay because it has been a long delay, but the integrity commission is an important structure of the ANC, which I respect as the president."





Commission should be strengthened

Ramaphosa also said this was the reason why he announced on Friday night, when delivering the party's January 8 statement, that the commission should be strengthened.

"It is composed of stalwarts of our movement, people with deep experience, but who have no interest of any sort, whether position or financial or any other way, and that is why we should invest confidence in them and give them the respect they require."

In the ANC's January 8 statement - which Ramaphosa delivered on Friday night - the party said the integrity commission should be strengthened "to enable it to act decisively, without fear or favour".

Those who are "accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices should account to the integrity commission immediately or face disciplinary processes," the statement read.

"Members who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures will be summarily suspended."

The party's national executive committee (NEC) will soon finalise guidelines on the implementation of these resolutions.

"It is only if we stand united against corruption that we can restore the integrity of our movement," according to the statement.

ALSO READ: January 8 statement: ANC again promises renewal within its ranks

The commission last month, in a report on the corruption charges faced by party secretary-general Ace Magashule with regard to corruption in an asbestos eradication tender in the Free State, recommended that he should step down.