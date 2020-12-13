1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday as Covid-19 cases continue to increase

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Covid-19 on Monday night.
  • He said this followed a meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), President's Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.
  • This is the first address by the president since Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced a second wave last week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address South Africa on Covid-19 on Monday night, this as daily cases continue to increase.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday evening, 14 December, on developments in relation to the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic," Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said on Sunday evening.

SEE | News24's Covid-19 dashboard: Track the spread, recovery and mortality statistics here

He added the address followed Sunday meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), President's Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The exact time of the president's address will be announced on Monday, this despite a number of broadcasters incorrectly reporting his address would be on Sunday evening.

"The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences," Seale said.

Recent days have seen new cases hover around and above the 8 000 cases per day mark, this after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize declared a second wave of infections last week.

On Sunday, the KwaZulu-Natal health department confirmed there was a spike in infections among health workers and the public in the province.

Last week, News24 reported Mkhize confirmed a second wave had hit the country.

In a special live television broadcast on Wednesday night, 9 December, he said increases were seen in six provinces.

The peak age bracket of new cases in the past two days is between 15 and 19.

Mkhize said the new cases were believed to be due to a large number of parties involving young people drinking alcohol with no adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions; not wearing masks and social distancing and hand sanitising also not taking place.

"A report from KwaZulu-Natal last week showed the pattern was more widespread than thought. This inevitably leads to superspreader activities which spill over into the rest of the country as the age group is highly mobile and the majority of the carriers are largely asymptomatic," he added.

Many of the new cases have been associated with a Rage event and other non-affiliated events in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month.

Other Rage events have been cancelled, and authorities on the Garden Route and in the Cape metro cancelled planned events as the emergence of a second wave became clear.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
the presidencycyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgcoronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 4097 votes
No, I will not
40% - 3760 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1579 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
15.18
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.00
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.90)
Gold
1839.26
(+0.01)
Silver
23.94
(+0.03)
Platinum
1011.51
(+0.50)
Brent Crude
49.93
(-0.56)
Palladium
2310.48
(+0.58)
All Share
59412.61
(+0.22)
Top 40
54458.61
(+0.23)
Financial 15
11751.04
(+2.03)
Industrial 25
79659.55
(+0.55)
Resource 10
56663.95
(-0.97)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo