15m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa to attend mass funeral of 21 victims who died at Enyobeni tavern

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the mass funeral of the 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern in East London. 
  • The 12 girls and nine boys died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, 26 July. 
  • Ramaphosa will be joined by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.  

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday attend the mass funeral service of 21 young people who died in the Enyobeni tavern in East London, in the Eastern Cape. 

The 12 girls and nine boys mysteriously died during and after a party organised at the Scenery Park venue on Sunday, 26 June. 

The Eastern Cape government announced Ramaphosa would be joined at the service by Premier Oscar Mabuyane, as well as provincial and local government leaders in comforting the families of the deceased youth.  

READ | Enyobeni tragedy: Owners remove alcohol from tavern under police guard as mass march expected

The mass funeral service will take place at Scenery Park Sports Field from 09:00.  

Police Minister Bheki Cele previously told journalists a stampede had been ruled out as the cause of death. 

Provincial police are investigating and have not made any arrests yet.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has opened a criminal case against the tavern owner, Siyakhangela Ndevu, and wife, Vuyokazi, for allegedly selling alcohol to underage children.

READ | Enyobeni tavern was 'built illegally' - and had violated trading hours, municipality says

The Eastern Cape health department said it had treated 16 survivors of the tragedy for tight chests, vomiting, backaches and headaches. 

Samples taken from 21 victims have been sent to Cape Town and the toxicology results are not yet available.

Insiders with close ties to the investigation revealed fumes from a petrol generator might have caused the deaths. 

An expert said, based on preliminary investigations, carbon monoxide poisoning could have been responsible.

The chief medical officer at the East London mortuary, Dr Solomon Zondi, told the Mail & Guardian a gaseous explosion at the tavern could be linked to the deaths. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaeastern capeeast londoncrime and courtsaccidents
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 6808 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
87% - 109847 votes
Only certain circumstances
8% - 9623 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.33
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.78
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.04
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,811.51
+0.2%
Silver
20.14
+0.8%
Palladium
1,944.50
+0.5%
Platinum
887.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
113.50
+1.7%
Top 40
60,902
0.0%
All Share
67,025
0.0%
Resource 10
63,634
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,244
0.0%
Financial 15
14,837
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo