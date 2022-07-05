Ramaphosa to attend mass funeral of 21 victims who died at Enyobeni tavern

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the mass funeral of the 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern in East London.

The 12 girls and nine boys died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, 26 July.

Ramaphosa will be joined by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday attend the mass funeral service of 21 young people who died in the Enyobeni tavern in East London, in the Eastern Cape.

The 12 girls and nine boys mysteriously died during and after a party organised at the Scenery Park venue on Sunday, 26 June.

The Eastern Cape government announced Ramaphosa would be joined at the service by Premier Oscar Mabuyane, as well as provincial and local government leaders in comforting the families of the deceased youth.

The mass funeral service will take place at Scenery Park Sports Field from 09:00.

Police Minister Bheki Cele previously told journalists a stampede had been ruled out as the cause of death.

Provincial police are investigating and have not made any arrests yet.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has opened a criminal case against the tavern owner, Siyakhangela Ndevu, and wife, Vuyokazi, for allegedly selling alcohol to underage children.

The Eastern Cape health department said it had treated 16 survivors of the tragedy for tight chests, vomiting, backaches and headaches.

Samples taken from 21 victims have been sent to Cape Town and the toxicology results are not yet available.

Insiders with close ties to the investigation revealed fumes from a petrol generator might have caused the deaths.

An expert said, based on preliminary investigations, carbon monoxide poisoning could have been responsible.

The chief medical officer at the East London mortuary, Dr Solomon Zondi, told the Mail & Guardian a gaseous explosion at the tavern could be linked to the deaths.

