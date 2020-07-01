Ramaphosa to engage with the public in virtual imbizo on Wednesday evening

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host a virtual imbizo on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday at 18:00.

Ordinary South Africans can send questions for the president to answer.

The imbizo will be broadcast on TV, community radio stations and on social media.

If you ever wanted to personally ask President Cyril Ramaphosa a question about the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, now is your chance.



The Presidency announced that Ramaphosa will on Wednesday evening interact with communities across the nation through a virtual presidential imbizo on the coronavirus.

The imbizo will be aired on TV, more than 80 community radio stations and social media from 18:00.

"The Presidential Imbizo is a public participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage on community-generated solutions to such challenges," Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said in a statement.

Those who wish to ask Ramaphosa questions can call the toll free line 0800 142 446 or use the social media hashtag #PresidentialImbizo.

Ramaphosa's engagement with the public comes two weeks after he announced the easing of restrictions under Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

South Africa has recorded a total of 2 657 deaths as a result of Covid-19 complications.

On Tuesday evening, 6 945 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, with the cumulative number of confirmed cases in South Africa sitting at 151 209.

Ramaphosa previously told Parliament that no information related to Covid-19 was withheld from the public.

"I am one of those who say any information should be made public," Ramaphosa said.