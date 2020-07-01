Ramaphosa to engage with the public in virtual imbizo on Wednesday evening

- President Cyril Ramaphosa will host a virtual imbizo on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday at 18:00.
- Ordinary South Africans can send questions for the president to answer.
- The imbizo will be broadcast on TV, community radio stations and on social media.
If you ever wanted to personally ask President Cyril Ramaphosa a question about the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, now is your chance.
The Presidency announced that Ramaphosa will on Wednesday evening interact with communities across the nation through a virtual presidential imbizo on the coronavirus.
The imbizo will be aired on TV, more than 80 community radio stations and social media from 18:00.
"The Presidential Imbizo is a public participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage on community-generated solutions to such challenges," Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said in a statement.
Those who wish to ask Ramaphosa questions can call the toll free line 0800 142 446 or use the social media hashtag #PresidentialImbizo.
Ramaphosa's engagement with the public comes two weeks after he announced the easing of restrictions under Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.
South Africa has recorded a total of 2 657 deaths as a result of Covid-19 complications.
On Tuesday evening, 6 945 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, with the cumulative number of confirmed cases in South Africa sitting at 151 209.
Ramaphosa previously told Parliament that no information related to Covid-19 was withheld from the public.
"I am one of those who say any information should be made public," Ramaphosa said.