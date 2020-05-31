1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa to instruct police minister to ensure Free State journalist's 'safe passage' to SA

Sesona Ngqakamba
President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently walking a tightrope as he, together with Cabinet fast track regulations as the country is set to move to alert Level 3 on Monday.-GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently walking a tightrope as he, together with Cabinet fast track regulations as the country is set to move to alert Level 3 on Monday.-GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the South African National Editors' Forum to engage on issues surrounding Covid-19 in the country.
  • Among the issues raised by editors was that of Free State journalist Paul Nthoba, who was forced to seek refuge at the United Nations offices in Lesotho.
  • Ramaphosa has promised to direct Police Minister Bheki Cele to ensure that Nthoba returns home safely.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will direct Police Minister Bheki Cele to ensure that Ficksburg community journalist Paul Nthoba safely returns home after fleeing to Lesotho for out of fear for his life.

According to the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), Nthoba was forced to flee the country after he was assaulted and intimidated by officers of the South African Police Services, News24 previously reported.

Speaking during an engagement with Sanef on Sunday, Ramaphosa said he was unhappy to hear that the journalist had had to flee to Lesotho.

South Africa's editors interviewed Ramaphosa on the coronavirus pandemic and on issues that lay ahead for the country as it moves to Level 3 of the lockdown.

"I am going to direct the minister of police to make sure that he has safe passage back into South Africa and that he should not be [threatened] in anyway," Ramaphosa said.

READ | 'They missed? What a waste!' Cops joke about shooting at News24 reporter during lockdown

Ramaphosa said he would ensure that Nthoba returnsed without being subjected to threats and harassment, as he was doing jist his work before being intimidated.

He also expressed his sadness on the death of eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom who succumbed the virus. 

Making her opening remarks, Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase told the president that Nthoba had been attacked by officers who said he had no right to film them and, that when he went to a police station to lay assault charges against the police officers, he was followed and not allowed to lay charges.

Nthoba was covering police visibility in the Meqheleng township, near the Lesotho border, where he was allegedly beaten and physically abused.

"Since then, when he returned home, he started seeing the movement of police... very unusual... and was feeling quite unsafe, and is currently in Lesotho," Mahlase said.

She said the forum hoped the issue would resolved so that Nthoba could be assured a safe return back home, adding it was also interacting with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Mahlase, who is also Eyewitness News editor-in-chief, also informed the president of struggles the media faced during the Covid-19 crisis, adding that some media houses had had to cut salaries.

Related Links
PODCAST | THE STORY: Locked and loaded - police shoot at News24 journalist during lockdown
'That's when I realised I was going to get a hiding' - journalist on alleged ordeal with FS police
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
Read more on:
sanefcyril ramaphosabheki celebloemfonteincoronavirusmedia freedom
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 6736 votes
No
86% - 41980 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo