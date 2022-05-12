51m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa to multilateral agencies: Buy Covid vaccines from African providers

accreditation
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa told a global Covid-19 summit that those providing vaccines for Africa should order African-made vaccines.
  • He said that African Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers should be supported.
  • The comments comes after Aspen said it would slash its capacity to produce vaccines after getting no orders.

International agencies and charitable foundations providing Covid-19 vaccines for Africa should order African-made vaccines, President Cyril Ramaphosa told a global Covid-19 summit on Thursday.

Ramaphosa's comments came after South African pharmaceutical company Aspen said it could slash its capacity to produce a Covid vaccine manufactured with drug substance from Johnson & Johnson after getting no orders.

After struggling early in the pandemic to secure Covid vaccines as rich countries hoarded available doses, many African countries are now well-supplied with shots, but have struggled to get them into arms. The challenges include hesitancy and logistics.

Ramaphosa told the summit co-hosted by the United States that African manufacturers must be supported to ensure developing capabilities on the continent were retained.

"International agencies that have had a lot of money donated to (them) for purchasing and procuring vaccines for developing economy countries are not buying vaccines from African vaccine manufacturers. Even for those vaccines that are destined for African countries," Ramaphosa said. "This immediately just devalues the whole process of local manufacturing."

Ramaphosa said:

A number of African countries are now stepping up to produce vaccines for the 1.3 billion Africans ... vaccines produced in Africa must be procured in Africa for Africa's people.

Separately on Thursday, a senior World Health Organisation (WHO) official told a briefing that lessons would be learnt from Aspen's difficulties.

Dr Abdou Salam Gueye, WHO Africa's director of emergency preparedness and response, said the Aspen project had shown that good Covid-19 vaccines could be produced in South Africa.

He said the lack of orders was because global vaccine distribution scheme, Covax, the main buyer of vaccines for Africa, had enough supplies.

ALSO READ | Phaahla warns of 'worrying signs' after increase in Covid-19 infections

John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said global health security would be undermined if companies like Aspen were not backed.

"We have all lived through this challenge of inequity in vaccines, access and distribution, we don't want to live through that again," he said.

(Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town and Estelle Shirbon in London. Editing by Mark Potter and David Gregorio)


If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburghealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10852 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4742 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.11
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.65
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.70
+1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,824.93
-1.5%
Silver
20.78
-3.7%
Palladium
1,903.50
-6.5%
Platinum
951.00
-4.8%
Brent Crude
107.51
+4.7%
Top 40
60,641
-1.9%
All Share
67,252
-1.7%
Resource 10
67,912
-4.9%
Industrial 25
75,834
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,591
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo