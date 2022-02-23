1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa to visit DRC for peace and security talks

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Liza van Deventer, Gallo Images, Beeld
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit Democratic Republic of Congo. 
  • It is part of an annual gathering of leaders who committed to ensure peace and security in the DRC and its surrounding regions. 
  • He will be accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Wednesday ahead of a high-level meeting about peace and security in the country and surrounding regions.

Following DRC President Felix Tshisekedi's invitation, Ramaphosa will participate in the meeting.

South Africa is a signatory to the peace, security, and cooperation framework on stability in the region. The meeting of signatory countries will begin on Thursday.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

"The meeting will discuss political and security cooperation, as well as initiatives to deepen economic development and regional integration through integrative cross-border projects.

"The regional oversight mechanism is the primary oversight body under the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework agreement for the DRC and the region," the Presidency said on Wednesday.

READ | DRC President Tshisekedi in South Africa amid political tensions at home

"It meets once a year at the head of state and government level to review progress in the implementation of national and regional commitments under the Framework agreement signed by 13 countries and four Guarantor institutions (UN, AU, ICGLR and SADC) on 24 February 2013 in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia.

"The initial signatory countries were Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Kenya and Sudan joined on 31 January 2014, becoming the 12th and 13th signatories to the peace agreement."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
naledia pandorcyril ramaphosademocratic republic of congodiplomacypolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
61% - 695 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
39% - 448 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.09
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.43
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,907.68
+0.5%
Silver
24.53
+1.8%
Palladium
2,453.22
+4.2%
Platinum
1,094.31
+1.6%
Brent Crude
96.84
+1.5%
Top 40
68,370
-1.0%
All Share
74,987
-0.9%
Resource 10
78,271
-2.8%
Industrial 25
88,882
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,950
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo