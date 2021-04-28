36m ago

Ramaphosa to Zondo commission: We want to appoint 'people who are fit for purpose'

Jeanette Chabalala
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State Capture Inquiry.
  • Cyril Ramaphosa is appearing before the state capture inquiry in his capacity as ANC president.
  • He told the commission the party no longer wants to appoint people who advance particular agendas.  
  • He said appointments to SOE boards were due to a "massive system failure'. 

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told the state capture inquiry the party no longer wants to appoint people who advance particular agendas.

"We will be scrutinising everyone more thoroughly and completely, to ensure that we have people who are fit for purpose," he said on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa appeared before the inquiry in his capacity as ANC president, and not as the leader of the country.

During his appearance, the chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asked why there were problems in all state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including Eskom, Denel, Prasa and SAA, among others. 

AS IT HAPPENED | Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at the Zondo commission

Responding, Ramaphosa admitted that this was due to a "massive system failure." Ramaphosa told Zondo:

There was a massive system failure, and some of it could have happened where certain people were put in certain positions to advance certain agendas, as you are investigating now about the capture of some of those entities. Some of it was so hidden, so masked that you just couldn't see that certain individuals were there to advance a particular agenda.

But he also told Zondo that a number of SOEs were being rebuilt. 

Earlier, Ramaphosa was asked by the evidence leader, advocate Paul Pretorius SC, whether he was aware there were appointments influenced by or made by former president Jacob Zuma, as evidence suggested. 

AS IT HAPPENED | Norma Mngoma's explosive testimony at the Zondo commission

"No, I was not, as I said in my statement... some of these state capture issues became only evident in time as we moved," Ramaphosa said.

He then referred to the statement by Fikile Mbalula, who, in an NEC meeting, mentioned how he came to know of his appointment as minister.

Ramaphosa said: "Even at that time, we were not alive to the fact that there was state capture and there was something horribly wrong going on."

Mbalula previously testified at the commission, saying he "suffered" and was "attacked" for taking a stand and informing the ANC top brass that Ajay Gupta allegedly knew about his Cabinet appointment before he was offered the job.

Mbalula had told Zondo that Gupta allegedly "congratulated" him on his appointment as minister of sports and recreation, a position he had not yet been offered by Zuma.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa told the commission some of these appointments would have happened during that time, adding that "one with hindsight then became aware there was a common thread and, if you joined the dots, you would find there was something amiss that was really happening."

He said some appointments would have happened even before he was deputy president. 

cyril ramaphosaraymond zondogautengjohannesburgstate capture inquiry
