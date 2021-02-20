43m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa visits families of 4 boys who died in sinkhole

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa paid his respects the bereaved families who lost four boys after they fell into a hole in Cape Town.
President Cyril Ramaphosa paid his respects the bereaved families who lost four boys after they fell into a hole in Cape Town.
Adrian de Kock
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa told bereaved families during his visit he was saddened by the incident.
  • He told the families their needs were being addressed and would be finalised by Sunday. Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu promised the families Sassa assistance.
  • The bodies of the boys, aged 11 to 13, were retrieved from the hole by emergency services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Thursday to visit the families of four boys who died after they fell into a hole along Borcherds Quarry Road near the N2 freeway in Cape Town last week.

Ramaphosa's visit followed that of Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu last week.

The president said he was saddened by the tragedy. He said State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa had advised him during discussions to visit the families.

"I am happy that ministers Zulu and Sisulu did arrive to see you along with deputy minister Kodwa. I am sorry that I couldn't come earlier but we had a lot of work to do. So after we were done with Parliament's work, we got a chance to come see you today. I was deeply hurt after hearing about the deaths and asked myself who would have killed these young boys with such bright futures ahead of them... this was an unusual occurrence," Ramaphosa said.

READ | Heartache, disbelief grip parents of boys who died in Nyanga sinkhole

He urged the families to adhere to Covid-19 protocols during burials, adding that their immediate needs ahead of the burials were being addressed.

The bodies of the boys – Azola Quweni, Axolile Mabangula, Ivakele Kalikopu and Nqabayethu Mlaza – were retrieved by emergency services from the hole. They were aged 11 to 13.

During her visit, Zulu pledged support from Sassa for the families, most of whom are unemployed. She said the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government should take responsibility for the tragic incident.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosawestern capecape town
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 6 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 209 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
24% - 133 votes
No, I don't think they need it
38% - 212 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.61
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.95)
Gold
1783.32
(+0.05)
Silver
27.27
(+0.02)
Platinum
1270.99
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
61.81
(-1.60)
Palladium
2369.01
(+0.59)
All Share
67464.86
(+1.34)
Top 40
62105.24
(+1.47)
Financial 15
12369.15
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
90064.94
(+1.33)
Resource 10
67016.24
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo