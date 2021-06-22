Ramaphosa 'wants to lock us up again' - Malema slams lockdown regulations, demands vaccines

Julius Malema has slammed government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He says the EFF is opposed to the lockdown regulations and any possible move to a a higher alert level.

The party accused the government of gambling with the lives of people, hence their march to Sahpra.

EFF leader Julius Malema has maintained his defiance of government's efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, saying they are opposed to any lockdown measures in the absence of a viable vaccine roll-out programme.



Malema said on Tuesday that he was aware that President Cyril Ramaphosa was considering moving the country back to Level 5 of the lockdown for 21 days.

While Malema made these claims during a television interview, Ramaphosa told journalists that it might be necessary for the government's National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to review the lockdown level in the country.

Malema said the government was gambling with the lives of South Africans and that it was high time the issue of the vaccine rollout programme was taken seriously in order to save lives.

He said: