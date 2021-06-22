1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa 'wants to lock us up again' - Malema slams lockdown regulations, demands vaccines

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Julius Malema has maintained his defiance of government's efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, saying they are opposed to any lockdown measures in the absence of a viable vaccine roll-out programme.
Julius Malema has maintained his defiance of government's efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, saying they are opposed to any lockdown measures in the absence of a viable vaccine roll-out programme.
Gallo Images/Laird Forbes
  • Julius Malema has slammed government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 
  • He says the EFF is opposed to the lockdown regulations and any possible move to a a higher alert level.  
  • The party accused the government of gambling with the lives of people, hence their march to Sahpra.

EFF leader Julius Malema has maintained his defiance of government's efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, saying they are opposed to any lockdown measures in the absence of a viable vaccine roll-out programme. 

Malema said on Tuesday that he was aware that President Cyril Ramaphosa was considering moving the country back to Level 5 of the lockdown for 21 days. 

WATCH | Malema to Motshekga: Close schools within 7 days or 'we'll close them ourselves'

While Malema made these claims during a television interview, Ramaphosa told journalists that it might be necessary for the government's National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to review the lockdown level in the country.

Malema said the government was gambling with the lives of South Africans and that it was high time the issue of the vaccine rollout programme was taken seriously in order to save lives.

He said:

Let me tell you, I heard you saying Gauteng is looking at going back to Level 5. Not Gauteng... the man is looking at taking us back to Level 5 for 21 days, if you don’t know. That is what he is considering. The president is considering taking us to Level 5 for 21 days. He wants to lock us up again for 21 days. We are not going back there.

The country has been grappling with a Covid-19 third wave of infections, experiencing a rise in new cases and dwindling hospital bed capacity. 

Gauteng still remains the hardest hit, as the province moves towards an expected Covid-19 third wave peak.

Malema, who was speaking to Xoli Mngambi of Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday, said the EFF would not allow Ramaphosa to rule the country in a "dictatorial" manner.

READ | SA's vaccine train limps into Soweto after cable theft delays arrival

His remarks come ahead of the EFF's planned protest on Friday against the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and government, demanding Covid-19 vaccines.

On Monday, the country recorded 9 160 new cases, with 2 144 204 people having been vaccinated. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to Level 3 lockdown restrictions.  

However, the EFF said it was calling on all political parties and civil society formations to join the March. It wanted the government to include Sputnik-V and Sinovac vaccines in its rollout program.

READ | Ramaphosa accuses Big Pharma of 'selfish, unjust' vaccine policy

"We are not going to allow Cyril Ramaphosa to gamble with the lives of our people. The president is vaccinated. Prominent people are vaccinated, hence they don’t care about our people," Malema said.

Artists and church leaders also needed to be vaccinated, he added.

Malema insisted that the EFF would be thanked later, after its protest action at the Sahpra offices, claiming it would lead to enough doses being made available for the people of the country.

"I’m looking to saving the lives of our people. The more people you vaccine, the more the economy is going open, more jobs are going to be created.

"The youth of this country is unemployed - they can’t even go out to look for jobs because they are told, stay at home there’s a lockdown. We have given the president enough time to do his work. He has not done his work," he said

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julius malemacyril ramaphosalockdownpolticscoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa needs tighter restrictions to combat the third wave?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the situation is grim and needs serious measures
27% - 965 votes
No, we cannot afford more lockdowns
34% - 1224 votes
Yes, but only in provinces where it is out of control
39% - 1414 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.35
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,775.65
-0.4%
Silver
25.76
-0.7%
Palladium
2,551.50
-1.2%
Platinum
1,073.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
74.90
+1.9%
Top 40
59,494
+0.0%
All Share
65,552
-0.0%
Resource 10
61,934
+1.3%
Industrial 25
87,234
-0.8%
Financial 15
12,834
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

8h ago

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

9h ago

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun 2021

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun 2021

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21173.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo