45m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa warns against racism following assault at Free State resort

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF supporters protested at a Bloemfontein resort.
EFF supporters protested at a Bloemfontein resort.
PHOTO: @Sentletse, Twitter
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to stand up against racism following the Christmas Day incident at a Free State resort.
  • A video showing white men attacking two black teenagers at a swimming pool in Bloemfontein has gone viral.
  • Police are investigating a case of common assault against the men who allegedly assaulted the boys.

Following an alleged racist incident at a Free State resort, President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that "racism has no place in South Africa and racists must expect harsh consequences in terms of the law".

Ramaphosa said: "As black and white South Africans, we should be united in condemning all manifestations of racism and attempts to explain or defend such crimes. Racism is not a problem to be fought by black South Africans only.

"We must also be united in ridding our society of the violence we see in the videos of the incident at the Free State resort, whether such violence comes with racism or not."

READ | EFF protests at Bloemfontein resort after alleged racial confrontation

On Monday, Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said they were investigating a case of common assault after a group of white men allegedly attacked two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort outside Bloemfontein on Christmas Day.

A video of the apparently racially-motivated confrontation has gone viral on social media. 

It is alleged that the white men tried to prevent the black teens from using the swimming pool at the resort.

Ramaphosa added: "It is deplorable that adults dealing with teenagers resort to violence with such disturbing ease, hurting people physically and offending provisions in our Bill of Rights around security of the person, including the right to dignity and being free of violence."

He said the investigations into the matter must take their course.

He said:

Under the rule of law we can and must also declare that racism has no place in our society and racists have no place to hide. We must defend our continuing national mission of ridding our society of the divisions and the hurts of our past.

News24 was unable to reach the Maselspoort Resort for comment at the time of publication.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosafree statebloemfonteincrime and courtsracism
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
45% - 5261 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 284 votes
It makes no difference
52% - 6081 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,806.84
-0.0%
Silver
24.16
+1.8%
Palladium
1,776.88
+1.2%
Platinum
1,029.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
83.92
0.0%
Top 40
67,324
0.0%
All Share
73,493
0.0%
Resource 10
71,802
0.0%
Industrial 25
89,895
0.0%
Financial 15
15,827
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo