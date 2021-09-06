23m ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa welcomes Zuma's medical parole, wishes him quick recovery 'at home with loved ones'

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the decision to place Jacob Zuma on medical parole. 
  • He told an ANC meeting that he wished Zuma a speedy recovery. 
  • Zuma was granted medical parole by prisons boss Arthur Fraser. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC welcomed the decision by Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole. 

The department of correctional services confirmed on Sunday that Zuma would serve the remainder of his 15 month sentence at home given his ill-health. 

Addressing the closing of the ANC lekgotla on Monday, Ramaphosa said they have welcomed the decision. 

He said:

We have also received and taken note of the decision by correctional services and the national commissioner to release Comrade Jacob Zuma from incarceration on medical parole. We welcome this.

News24 reported on Monday that Fraser took the decision just weeks before his contract comes to an end. 

Ramaphosa had previously said Zuma's incarceration in July was a sad moment. 

The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma for contempt of court after he refused to testify before the state capture commission of inquiry chaired by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma has only spent two months of his 15-month-jail term in prison.

READ | Zuma medical parole: DA wants minutes of parole board meeting and records

Ramaphosa mentioned Zuma's ill-health, wishing him well. 

"We heard that he is not well and we would like to wish him quick recovery as he is restored back to his home to be with his loved ones," the President said. 

Zuma was admitted to hospital after his incarceration for a routine check up. The department of correctional services confirmed that Zuma underwent a procedure on 14 August. The former President's legal team have told the court that he was too unwell to stand trial. 

The Democratic Alliance and other parties have lashed out at the decision to place Zuma on medical parole. 

DA leader John Steenhuisen said he wants to establish what criteria the Department of Correctional Services used to determine Zuma's eligibility for medical parole.

"I will also request that the Justice and Correctional Services Committee summon Arthur Fraser to explain to Parliament his decision to grant the medical parole in direct contravention of the Correctional Matters Amendment Act," Steenhuisen said.

