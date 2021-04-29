1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa wraps up two days of testimony at Zondo Commission

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the ANC at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the ANC at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.
Themba Hadebe
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared at the Zondo Commission. 
  • He appeared in his capacity as president of the ANC.  
  • Ramaphosa is expected to return to the commission in May.  

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wrapped up his two days of testimony at the Zondo Commission.

He appeared at the commission in his capacity as president of the ANC and not as the country's leader. 

Ramaphosa is expected to return to the commission in May. 

Following his testimony, he thanked Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for giving the governing party an opportunity "to give an explanation of what had happened". 

Ramaphosa said the ANC came to the commission to assist it in forming a clearer picture of what had happened.  

He added when he returned to the commission in May, he would reflect on some of the actions taken to end state capture and "dismantle the network that made it possible".    

Ramaphosa said it was important to remember state capture undermined the integrity and capability of public institutions and profoundly damaged the effectiveness of the ANC. 

"So, it did affect us in the party."  

He told Zondo there was significant contestation on some of the matters that were before the commission. 

Ramaphosa concluded by paying tribute to "all those South Africans who played a role in unearthing corrupt activities that we now know as state capture". 

He referred to whistleblowers, saying he regretted in many instances "we have not treated them well". 

Ramaphosa paid tribute to journalists, saying they had been "patriotic" and played a key role. 

He said: 

For a sitting president to come to a commission such as this one, a commission that he has established, some people say it's unheard of. But we felt it was good to come both as president of the governing party as well as the president of the country.

"As the ANC, we support the work of this commission and affirm our total commitment to provide assistance to the commission to do this work, and with this, Mr Chairperson, that I would like to thank you."

Zondo told Ramaphosa he was not aware of a sitting president in the history of the country appearing before a commission.  

"I may be mistaken. It is very important. It is quite important that the ruling party, the majority party, has taken the attitude to tell the commission and the nation at large that they will support this commission," he said. 

"They knew that some of the things coming out of the commission will not be easy to deal with, but nevertheless concluded it was a process they should support, that the president of the party and the country to come to the commission to testify.

"I think it is important and it suggests the ruling party wants to account to the commission, saying to the commission we may have gone wrong somewhere. I think that's quite important, and as the commission, we appreciate that."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaraymond zondogautengjohannesburgstate capture inquiry
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 6436 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 2148 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 3138 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.30
(+0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.94
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.33
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,771.94
(-0.6)
Silver
26.09
(-0.4)
Platinum
1,203.00
(-1.6)
Brent Crude
67.27
(+1.3)
Palladium
2,947.50
(+0.4)
All Share
67,393
(-0.5)
Top 40
61,508
(-0.5)
Financial 15
12,601
(+1.4)
Industrial 25
86,202
(-0.8)
Resource 10
69,146
(-1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo