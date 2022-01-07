Ramaphosa’s ANC gala dinner cut short by power outage

What started as a glamour-filled evening for President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's fundraising gala dinner on Friday ended in darkness as a power cut saw him having to cut his speech short.

Ramaphosa was addressing the dinner at The Ranch Hotel in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The event - used as a fundraising initiative ahead of the party's January 8 statement on Saturday - was attended by various business people hoping to socialise with ANC leaders.

He was forced to improvise after the power was cut unexpectedly, leaving guests in the dark.

It is unclear what caused the power cut at around 21:20 but Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza was whisked away soon afterwards.

The power returned 15 minutes after their departure.

