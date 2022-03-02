1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa's message to mayors and councillors: 'We don't have to be at the bottom of the league'

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
  • Cyril Ramaphosa says municipalities have to be improved.
  • Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says the state first has to be organised in order to deliver services.
  • Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa addressed the sixth national Salga conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says dysfunctional municipalities damage more than just their local towns and communities.

"Things do not have be this way. We don't have to be at the bottom of the league when it comes to governing and running our municipalities. Investment doesn't come to the Union Buildings. They invest in the local area, and they are attracted to go to that area. When there is stability in the governance of the town, they will come running," he said.

Ramaphosa said when there is no problem with sanitation and energy supply and refuse services, top class investors will come.

READ | Enoch Mgijima Municipality launches court bid to block premier from interfering in its affairs

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa was addressing the sixth national conference of the SA Local Government Association (Salga), which was held in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa told delegates to decide whether they want to serve themselves or their communities.

"We need to drill down to districts and municipalities to see where we want to be. If they want to build 10 000 houses, we must say let's build 1 000 houses every year.

"These plans are forging good relations with businesses and communities to accelerate growth. If we can do this and identify the number of areas that we want to focus on, not too many, let's choose the ones we can. Let it be our low hanging fruits," he said.

READ | Ramaphosa terminates Khehla Sitole's contract

Ramaphosa said Salga should be used to improve municipalities.

"The 2021 local elections gave us all the wake-up call. Provide services to our local sphere," he said.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that, to deliver services to the people, the state must first be organised.

"The example must be set at the top. Under the presidency of former councillors, we have seen a better organised organisation," she said.

READ | 'Municipalities have the legal right to disconnect services' - UJ's Professor Daniel Meyer

Dlamini-Zuma said poverty was becoming a defining feature of communities.

"Inequality is growing. Unemployment is increasing. The World Bank estimates that, although there was a reduction in poverty between 2011 and 2015, more people are becoming poor. The vast majority of people, children and women, are going hungry.

"If we don't have skilled people, we won't be able to grow the economy. At local government, we must have professionals, with skills to run local government. It's supposed to give services sustainably," she said.

Dlamini-Zuma expressed concern about the high unemployment rate, saying:

There are millions of young people who are neither in jobs nor trained. What are they doing? What are they planning? What will the future of this country look like? You can't, as mayors and councillors, say you can't pick up your phone because you don't know the number.

"How will you know every community member's number. You need to pick up or at least call back later. That person might need your help urgently," she said.

The acting Salga president, Deon de Vos, said: "Local government is indeed everybody's business as we partner and work collaboratively towards 'consolidating the role of local government in rebuilding local communities to meet their social, economic and material needs'."

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosankosa­zana dlamini-zumaservice deliverypolitics
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
38% - 3033 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
62% - 4959 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.38
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,923.55
-1.1%
Silver
25.05
-1.3%
Palladium
2,661.00
+2.8%
Platinum
1,069.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
104.97
+6.7%
Top 40
71,058
+0.7%
All Share
77,536
+0.6%
Resource 10
88,219
+1.5%
Industrial 25
85,941
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,088
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo