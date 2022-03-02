Ramaphosa's message to mayors and councillors: 'We don't have to be at the bottom of the league'

Cyril Ramaphosa says municipalities have to be improved.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says the state first has to be organised in order to deliver services.

Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa addressed the sixth national Salga conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says dysfunctional municipalities damage more than just their local towns and communities.

"Things do not have be this way. We don't have to be at the bottom of the league when it comes to governing and running our municipalities. Investment doesn't come to the Union Buildings. They invest in the local area, and they are attracted to go to that area. When there is stability in the governance of the town, they will come running," he said.

Ramaphosa said when there is no problem with sanitation and energy supply and refuse services, top class investors will come.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa was addressing the sixth national conference of the SA Local Government Association (Salga), which was held in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa told delegates to decide whether they want to serve themselves or their communities.

"We need to drill down to districts and municipalities to see where we want to be. If they want to build 10 000 houses, we must say let's build 1 000 houses every year.

"These plans are forging good relations with businesses and communities to accelerate growth. If we can do this and identify the number of areas that we want to focus on, not too many, let's choose the ones we can. Let it be our low hanging fruits," he said.

Ramaphosa said Salga should be used to improve municipalities.



"The 2021 local elections gave us all the wake-up call. Provide services to our local sphere," he said.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that, to deliver services to the people, the state must first be organised.

"The example must be set at the top. Under the presidency of former councillors, we have seen a better organised organisation," she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said poverty was becoming a defining feature of communities.

"Inequality is growing. Unemployment is increasing. The World Bank estimates that, although there was a reduction in poverty between 2011 and 2015, more people are becoming poor. The vast majority of people, children and women, are going hungry.

"If we don't have skilled people, we won't be able to grow the economy. At local government, we must have professionals, with skills to run local government. It's supposed to give services sustainably," she said.

Dlamini-Zuma expressed concern about the high unemployment rate, saying:

There are millions of young people who are neither in jobs nor trained. What are they doing? What are they planning? What will the future of this country look like? You can't, as mayors and councillors, say you can't pick up your phone because you don't know the number.

"How will you know every community member's number. You need to pick up or at least call back later. That person might need your help urgently," she said.



The acting Salga president, Deon de Vos, said: "Local government is indeed everybody's business as we partner and work collaboratively towards 'consolidating the role of local government in rebuilding local communities to meet their social, economic and material needs'."



