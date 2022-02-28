Ramaphosa's weekend visit to OR Tambo region seen as testing of waters

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the ANC OR Tambo region at the weekend.

Ramaphosa and the ANC said the visit was part of usual election engagements in preparation for 2024.

Ramaphosa said there was nothing sinister about his visit to one of the biggest ANC regions.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa may have been testing the waters when he visited the ANC's OR Tambo region in the Eastern Cape this weekend.

Ramaphosa visited OR Tambo region, which comprises Mthatha, at the weekend as part of the ANC's "building block towards elections", the party explained on Friday ahead of the visit.

News24 understands that Ramaphosa's visit was meant to test the waters of his support in one of the ANC's most significant regions.

The provincial ANC is gearing up for a tight contest between incumbent ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane and provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela.

While both factions in the Eastern Cape have endorsed Ramaphosa for a second term as party leader, it is understood that Ramaphosa's visit was meant to ensure he had "ground support".

Political analyst and researcher Ongama Mtimka said Ramaphosa's visit could be seen as part of the ANC's signature campaign season, which sees political leaders touch base with regions to test their political support.

The OR Tambo region is significant and plays a crucial role in the Eastern Cape political dynamics.

"It was more likely an attempt for him [Ramaphosa] to consolidate his position here. In terms of the official programme, he reaffirmed some things that he thinks need to be done at a party level. OR Tambo is the biggest ANC region in the province. And is it among the biggest regions in the party, and as such, it is crucial for any ANC president that wants to be re-elected. Even though he [Ramaphosa] has explained the reason for the visit, we have come to accept it that visibility in an election year is a crucial aspect of ANC campaign craft," Mtimka said.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is hosting a provincial conference at the end of March.

On the sidelines of the gathering, Ramaphosa denied the visit was about electioneering. He labelled it as "usual".

"This is a normal visit that will enable members of the NEC to interact with provincial leaders. There is nothing sinister, nothing strange and nothing funny, and there is no other agenda, but a beautiful organisational agenda," Ramaphosa said.



