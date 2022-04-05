Rameez Patel: Alleged wife killer explains why he washed hands, showered before talking with police

Alleged wife killer Rameez Patel denied he showered to make forensic evidence disappear.

He says he showered so he could hold the Quran during a prayer session.

The State alleges Patel killed his wife after a heated argument.

Murder accused Rameez Patel on Tuesday denied he took a shower immediately after he allegedly killed his wife to wash away forensic evidence that may implicate him.

Patel is on trial in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo for his wife Fatima's murder at their home in the suburb of Nirvana in October 2015.

He took the witness stand for a second time for re-examination by his lawyer, advocate Meshack Thipe.

Patel denied he washed his hands first because he knew police forensic officers would need a swipe for gun residue.



He said his hands had blood from holding his wife's bleeding body.

"My children were next door. I had to go and check on them and couldn't do that with my hands full of blood. "I didn't know at [that] stage that police would have to take gun residue from my hands," he said.

He said he took a full shower at his uncle's house for the family to conduct a longer prayer session at the crime scene.

Patel told the court:

After the paramedics have told us my wife has passed on, us as a family had a short prayer. Later we had a larger prayer. I have to be washed in order for me to hold the Quran. After I have taken a shower, my uncle told me police were there and they will come back later.

Asked by Judge Joseph Raulinga whether prayers or dealing with the police was the most important at the time, Rameez replied: "I was there for much longer. When my uncle told me the police wanted to see me, I immediately went to meet them."



In his evidence-in-chief, Patel maintained he was innocent and suggested his wife may have been killed by intruders.

The State alleges that Patel killed his wife after a heated argument over his alleged extramarital affairs.



On Monday, Patel told the court he was in possession of a video clip in which his brother confessed that he had lied in his testimony against him.

His lawyer indicated they intended lodging an application over this, but did not elaborate further.

The trial continues.





