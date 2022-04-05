1h ago

add bookmark

Rameez Patel: Alleged wife killer explains why he washed hands, showered before talking with police

accreditation
Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rameez Patel.
Rameez Patel.
Netwerk24
  • Alleged wife killer Rameez Patel denied he showered to make forensic evidence disappear.
  • He says he showered so he could hold the Quran during a prayer session.
  • The State alleges Patel killed his wife after a heated argument.

Murder accused Rameez Patel on Tuesday denied he took a shower immediately after he allegedly killed his wife to wash away forensic evidence that may implicate him.

Patel is on trial in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo for his wife Fatima's murder at their home in the suburb of Nirvana in October 2015.

He took the witness stand for a second time for re-examination by his lawyer, advocate Meshack Thipe.

Rameez Patel and his first wife Fatima.

Patel denied he washed his hands first because he knew police forensic officers would need a swipe for gun residue.

READ | 'I'm smelling a rat here' - judge on court records

He said his hands had blood from holding his wife's bleeding body.

"My children were next door. I had to go and check on them and couldn't do that with my hands full of blood. "I didn't know at [that] stage that police would have to take gun residue from my hands," he said.

He said he took a full shower at his uncle's house for the family to conduct a longer prayer session at the crime scene.

Patel told the court: 

After the paramedics have told us my wife has passed on, us as a family had a short prayer. Later we had a larger prayer. I have to be washed in order for me to hold the Quran. After I have taken a shower, my uncle told me police were there and they will come back later.

Asked by Judge Joseph Raulinga whether prayers or dealing with the police was the most important at the time, Rameez replied: "I was there for much longer. When my uncle told me the police wanted to see me, I immediately went to meet them."

In his evidence-in-chief, Patel maintained he was innocent and suggested his wife may have been killed by intruders.

The State alleges that Patel killed his wife after a heated argument over his alleged extramarital affairs.

On Monday, Patel told the court he was in possession of a video clip in which his brother confessed that he had lied in his testimony against him.

His lawyer indicated they intended lodging an application over this, but did not elaborate further.

The trial continues.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rameez patelpolokwanelimpopocourts
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 4447 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1813 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.61
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.16
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
15.98
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,931.94
-0.0%
Silver
24.55
+0.0%
Palladium
2,274.00
-0.3%
Platinum
977.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
107.53
+2.9%
Top 40
68,284
-1.0%
All Share
75,199
-0.8%
Resource 10
81,385
-0.4%
Industrial 25
82,047
-0.8%
Financial 15
17,426
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt

04 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt
‘I thought it was all going to be over’: But this dancer won't let a degenerative...

01 Apr

‘I thought it was all going to be over’: But this dancer won't let a degenerative disorder beat him
WATCH | It’s to dive for! Cape Town’s 'Black Mermaid' shows marginalised...

01 Apr

WATCH | It’s to dive for! Cape Town’s 'Black Mermaid' shows marginalised youngsters the beauty of the ocean
Dancing till the dust fills the space: Rieldans promotes Afrikaans while keeping...

01 Apr

Dancing till the dust fills the space: Rieldans promotes Afrikaans while keeping heritage intact
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo