39m ago

add bookmark

Rameez Patel double murder trial: 'I'm smelling a rat here' - judge on court records

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Double murder-accused Rameez Patel
Double murder-accused Rameez Patel
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier
  • It emerged during the trial of double murder-accused Rameez Patel that certain records have not been transcribed despite several rulings.
  • Judge Joseph Raulinga previously revealed strange developments in the case, which included his notes being tampered with and a statement going missing.
  • Patel is on trial for allegedly killing his wife at their marital home in Polokwane in 2015.

The trial of double murder-accused Rameez Patel took an interesting turn in the Polokwane High Court this week when it emerged certain records – including the explosive testimony of his brother Razeen – had not been transcribed, despite several rulings.

Judge Joseph Raulinga, who made the rulings last year, turned his focus to the registrars on Wednesday.

"I'm smelling a rat here. I've been singing the same song for long that the records must be transcribed.

He said: 

The other day, I spoke about the registrar excusing herself when she was supposed to administer an oath to witnesses. I have my own suspicions and I don't have to disclose the reasons for now.

He adjourned the court for a while, for the three registrars to be called in.

After they had given their version, Raulinga ruled all the court recordings must be transcribed by 31 April 2021.

He also pointed out that at some stage a CD containing certain recordings was given to the defence in violation of standing procedures.

Wife, mother killed

In 2019, Raulinga revealed his notes had been tampered with and a statement had gone missing.

Patel is on trial for allegedly killing his wife, Fatima, in their marital home in Nirvana, Polokwane on 10 April 2015.

He will also later stand trial for the murder of his mother, Muhajeen. She was killed allegedly to silence her about Fatima's killing.

His father, Firoz, was also killed in an unresolved robbery. Yunus Mayet, the father of his current wife Nazreen, was kidnapped and killed.

His younger brother, Razeen, who later gave explosive evidence implicating him in the killing of his wife, was shot, but survived.

However, Patel is not linked to the three crimes.

Earlier on Wednesday, prosecutor Lethabo Mashiane put it to Patel that his brother's testimony showed he had followed him wearing different sets of clothes. The brother also suggested he might have taken a shower because his hair was wet.

It was also put to Patel that Razeen had testified the accused confessed to him he had killed his wife. They followed each other to the house where they found her lying in a pool of blood.

Ceiling compartment

Later that day, the police requested Rameez to hand over the clothes he had been wearing earlier.

Rameez replied: 

I was arrested on 16 April [2015]. They (police investigators) came to prison and requested the other clothes I was wearing that [day]. That was weeks after my arrest.

He said he gave them permission to get the other clothes.

Among the clothes was a wet jacket.

Patel denied he had deliberately hidden the baseball bat – that was also apparently used in the crime – in the ceiling.

He said the house had two compartments in the ceiling where sport equipment was stored.

Patel's lawyer, Meshack Thipe, objected to the State's line of questioning, arguing it was causing confusion.

The trial will resume on 7 July 2021.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rameez patelpolokwanelimpopocourtscrime
Lottery
2 players scoop R218K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5972 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1744 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7237 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.53
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.99
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,742.58
(+0.3)
Silver
25.29
(+0.6)
Platinum
1,235.50
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
63.16
(+0.7)
Palladium
2,632.50
(+0.3)
All Share
67,160
(0.0)
Top 40
61,410
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,200
(0.0)
Industrial 25
87,501
(0.0)
Resource 10
68,336
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo