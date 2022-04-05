18m ago

add bookmark

Rameez Patel: State and defence lock horns over new video evidence in alleged wife killer's trial

accreditation
Russel Molefe
Rameez Patel supported by his second wife, Nasreen Mayet, in court in Polokwane.
Rameez Patel supported by his second wife, Nasreen Mayet, in court in Polokwane.
Marietie Louw-Carstens (Netwerk)
  • Rameez Patel says his brother confessed to lying in court in a video clip.
  • The video is now at the centre of arguments between the State and the defence.
  • Judge Joseph Raulinga has directed that research be done on the admissibility of the video.

Murder-accused Rameez Patel told the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo that he was in possession of a video clip in which his brother confessed that he had lied in his testimony against him.

Patel's brother, Razeen, had earlier in his testimony in court heavily implicated him in the murder of his wife Fatima.

Rameez Patel stands accused of killing Fatima at their marital home in the suburb of Nirvana, in Polokwane, on 10 April 2015.

Rameez Patel, Nasreen Mayet and advocate Meshack T
Rameez Patel, his second wife Nasreen Mayet and advocate Meshack Thipe outside court in Polokwane.

He took to the witness stand on Monday to be re-examined by his lawyer Meshack Thipe, when he said that his brother had apologised in a video clip about his testimony.

He said the brother confessed in the video clip that he lied in his testimony and apologised for implicating him.

However, he admitted through his lawyer that the video was never introduced as part of the body of evidence in the docket. He also said he came to be in possession of the video on 7 May 2021.

Patel said he only spoke of the video at the end of his cross-examination by the State late last year.

Patel told the court:

I couldn't introduce the video in court. It seems Razeen took the video himself and it was sent to me on 7 May 2021.

He admitted that he testified in the past that his brother was now staying with him.

His lawyer told the court that he intended to produce the video and its content in court as evidence. Thipe also intends to call Patel's brother to testify.

It was at this stage that a heated legal argument ensued between the defence lawyer and state prosecutor, advocate Lethabo Mashiane.

Mashiane objected on the grounds that the defence was trying to introduce new evidence during re-examination of a witness, which was not permitted.

He also objected to Patel's brother being called again in court as a defence witness.

Mashiane said:

Razeen cannot be the witness of both the State and the defence.

Judge Joseph Raulinga ordered that both the State and the defence use a research unit based in court to find out whether the video clip could be admitted as evidence at this late stage, and other matters related to it.

He expected the research to have been completed by the time the case resumes on Tuesday, 5 April.

Series of deaths

Patel is standing trial for the murder of his wife in 2015 after an alleged heated argument about his extramarital affairs.

Razeen was later shot at several times in Mankweng outside Polokwane, but survived.

He later testified in court that Patel had confessed to him that he had killed his wife. He then told their mother about the circumstances that led to the death of Patel's wife.

Rameez Patel appears in court
Rameez Patel during one of his court appearances.

Their mother confronted Patel about the matter. She was later attacked and killed at her home.

Patel was linked to the murder through a police investigation, and he still has to stand trial on a charge of murder.

His father, Firoz, was also attacked and killed in an unresolved robbery. Yunus Mayet, the father of his current wife, Nazreen, was also kidnapped and killed.

However, Patel was not linked to the two crimes.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rameez patelpolokwanelimpopocourtscrime
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 4078 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1654 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.57
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.12
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
15.98
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,930.08
-0.1%
Silver
24.61
+0.3%
Palladium
2,299.00
+0.8%
Platinum
988.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
107.53
+2.9%
Top 40
68,941
0.0%
All Share
75,835
0.0%
Resource 10
81,719
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,714
0.0%
Financial 15
17,678
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt

04 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt
‘I thought it was all going to be over’: But this dancer won't let a degenerative...

01 Apr

‘I thought it was all going to be over’: But this dancer won't let a degenerative disorder beat him
WATCH | It’s to dive for! Cape Town’s 'Black Mermaid' shows marginalised...

01 Apr

WATCH | It’s to dive for! Cape Town’s 'Black Mermaid' shows marginalised youngsters the beauty of the ocean
Dancing till the dust fills the space: Rieldans promotes Afrikaans while keeping...

01 Apr

Dancing till the dust fills the space: Rieldans promotes Afrikaans while keeping heritage intact
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo