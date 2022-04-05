Rameez Patel: State and defence lock horns over new video evidence in alleged wife killer's trial

Rameez Patel says his brother confessed to lying in court in a video clip.

The video is now at the centre of arguments between the State and the defence.

Judge Joseph Raulinga has directed that research be done on the admissibility of the video.

Murder-accused Rameez Patel told the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo that he was in possession of a video clip in which his brother confessed that he had lied in his testimony against him.

Patel's brother, Razeen, had earlier in his testimony in court heavily implicated him in the murder of his wife Fatima.

Rameez Patel stands accused of killing Fatima at their marital home in the suburb of Nirvana, in Polokwane, on 10 April 2015.

Netwerk24 PHOTO: Deaan Vivier

He took to the witness stand on Monday to be re-examined by his lawyer Meshack Thipe, when he said that his brother had apologised in a video clip about his testimony.



He said the brother confessed in the video clip that he lied in his testimony and apologised for implicating him.



However, he admitted through his lawyer that the video was never introduced as part of the body of evidence in the docket. He also said he came to be in possession of the video on 7 May 2021.

Patel said he only spoke of the video at the end of his cross-examination by the State late last year.

Patel told the court:

I couldn't introduce the video in court. It seems Razeen took the video himself and it was sent to me on 7 May 2021.

He admitted that he testified in the past that his brother was now staying with him.



His lawyer told the court that he intended to produce the video and its content in court as evidence. Thipe also intends to call Patel's brother to testify.

It was at this stage that a heated legal argument ensued between the defence lawyer and state prosecutor, advocate Lethabo Mashiane.

Mashiane objected on the grounds that the defence was trying to introduce new evidence during re-examination of a witness, which was not permitted.

He also objected to Patel's brother being called again in court as a defence witness.

Mashiane said:

Razeen cannot be the witness of both the State and the defence.

Judge Joseph Raulinga ordered that both the State and the defence use a research unit based in court to find out whether the video clip could be admitted as evidence at this late stage, and other matters related to it.



He expected the research to have been completed by the time the case resumes on Tuesday, 5 April.

Series of deaths

Patel is standing trial for the murder of his wife in 2015 after an alleged heated argument about his extramarital affairs.

Razeen was later shot at several times in Mankweng outside Polokwane, but survived.

He later testified in court that Patel had confessed to him that he had killed his wife. He then told their mother about the circumstances that led to the death of Patel's wife.

Son File, Son

Their mother confronted Patel about the matter. She was later attacked and killed at her home.



Patel was linked to the murder through a police investigation, and he still has to stand trial on a charge of murder.

His father, Firoz, was also attacked and killed in an unresolved robbery. Yunus Mayet, the father of his current wife, Nazreen, was also kidnapped and killed.

However, Patel was not linked to the two crimes.





