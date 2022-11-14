Rampant corruption at Mpumalanga driving licence centres is compromising road safety, says MEC

A Mpumalanga official has been placed under precautionary suspension for corruption involving bribes at driving licence centres.

The official allegedly led attempts to solicit bribes from driving school owners when they brought in applicants for testing at the Mbombela centres.

MEC Vusi Shongwe has condemned rampant corruption at provincial driving licence centres.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security, and Liaison has revealed that it is dealing with allegations of corruption at various driving licence testing centres in the province.

This comes after one official was placed under precautionary suspension following allegations of corruption involving bribes at these centres.

In a statement on Monday, department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the official allegedly led attempts to solicit bribes from driving school owners when they brought in applicants for testing at Mbombela testing centres.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe has condemned rampant corruption at provincial driving licence centres.

Shongwe said they would be looking into the allegations, as they negatively affected road safety.

"It compromises service delivery, and in this regard, all stakeholders are called upon to work with the government to bring an end to malfeasance in the licensing environment.

Shongwe said:

This will go a long way to end road crashes that constantly lead to avoidable loss of lives and injuries.

He said the department would do its best to deal decisively with those implicated or found to be in the wrong.

"The department is working hard to ensure safety on the roads. The war against road crashes and fatalities can only be won if we defeat the scourge of corruption."