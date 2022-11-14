1h ago

add bookmark

Rampant corruption at Mpumalanga driving licence centres is compromising road safety, says MEC

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MEC Vusi Shongwe (right) with a taxi driver caught without proper papers.
MEC Vusi Shongwe (right) with a taxi driver caught without proper papers.
PHOTO: Bulelwa Ginindza
  • A Mpumalanga official has been placed under precautionary suspension for corruption involving bribes at driving licence centres. 
  • The official allegedly led attempts to solicit bribes from driving school owners when they brought in applicants for testing at the Mbombela centres. 
  • MEC Vusi Shongwe has condemned rampant corruption at provincial driving licence centres.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security, and Liaison has revealed that it is dealing with allegations of corruption at various driving licence testing centres in the province.

This comes after one official was placed under precautionary suspension following allegations of corruption involving bribes at these centres.

In a statement on Monday, department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the official allegedly led attempts to solicit bribes from driving school owners when they brought in applicants for testing at Mbombela testing centres.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe has condemned rampant corruption at provincial driving licence centres.

Shongwe said they would be looking into the allegations, as they negatively affected road safety.

READ | MEC to meet driving instructors protesting R300 hike in bribe fees

"It compromises service delivery, and in this regard, all stakeholders are called upon to work with the government to bring an end to malfeasance in the licensing environment.

Shongwe said:

This will go a long way to end road crashes that constantly lead to avoidable loss of lives and injuries.

He said the department would do its best to deal decisively with those implicated or found to be in the wrong.

"The department is working hard to ensure safety on the roads. The war against road crashes and fatalities can only be won if we defeat the scourge of corruption."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vusi shongwembombelampumalangaaccidentscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 892 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 3955 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 9446 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.29
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.35
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,760.63
-0.8%
Silver
21.51
-1.0%
Palladium
2,014.50
-1.7%
Platinum
1,010.00
-2.3%
Brent Crude
95.99
+2.4%
Top 40
66,635
+0.3%
All Share
73,204
+0.3%
Resource 10
72,316
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,173
+0.0%
Financial 15
16,207
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo