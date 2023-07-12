Rand Water outage: Joburg mayor satisfied with water provisions if taps run dry

The Johannesburg executive mayor joined an oversight visit to Helen Joseph Hospital to ensure the water was safe to drink.

Areas in Johannesburg are already experiencing low to no water pressure on the second day of the Rand Water outage.

The mayor said the hospital would more than likely have to resort to using water tankers during the Rand Water outage.

With a smack of the lips, Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda approved the sip of water given to him at Helen Joseph Hospital.

"It tastes like it was supplied by me," he joked.

On Wednesday, Gwamanda surprised staff and patients at the public hospital when he joined a Johannesburg Water oversight visit.

He, together with Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC Jack Sekwaila, and Johannesburg Water MD Ntshavheni Mukwevho, visited areas being supplied by water tankers.

This comes during a massive 58-hour water outage was announced where Rand Water will complete maintenance on major pipelines feeding most of the city.

Helen Joseph and the surrounding areas are constantly plagued with water issues. Outages have increased in the last few months, primarily because of power outages at Rand Water.

Interruptions in the water supply can take days before the system recovers, and areas like the inner city and surrounds suffer the most.

These are areas with high populations using water infrastructure which needs to be improved for the growing numbers, and where there are multi-level buildings on the city's hills. When there is an outage, the reservoirs empty as consumers continue to use water.

This creates low pressure - those living at the top of the hill struggle to receive water, and those with water continue to use it.

In the coming days, a large part of the city may experience this cycle.

Helen Joseph has water storage on its roof.

At the oversight visit, the contingent was given a demonstration of how the water tankers pump water to the roof so gravity can supply the hospital during an outage.

Gwamanda was then shown to the dialysis unit to see firsthand the water flow from the taps.

Busisiwe Ndlovu, the unit manager, told News24 that water was essential for dialysis patients. Staff members were excited to receive the mayor, who stood in the unit's doorway as patients squinted at flashing cameras.

"I want to have a glass.

"He said he wanted to show the city the water was safe to drink.

"And if it's not," he joked, "at least I'm at a hospital."

He drank from a mug hurriedly sought by a staff member – after a thorough rinse under the tap. Gwamanda was happy that the tap had pressure and said he was confident that the hospital would not have any issues during the outage.

Meanwhile, as the Rand Water outage enters day two, Honeydew and its surroundings are already experiencing low water pressure.

The areas are supported by the Eikenhof Booster station, which receives water from Rand Water and pumps it to areas in Randburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, Langlagte and Southdale, where it is distributed to the surrounding regions which cover most of the city.

Johannesburg Water, which purchases bulk water from Rand Water to distribute to the city, reported on Wednesday morning that the Honeydew reservoir and tower were at low levels.

Ward 134 councillor Devon Steenkamp reported that Sundowner was already experiencing low water pressure with no water in some areas.

In Soweto, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport announced the Maponya Mall licensing centre was closed on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday because of the "expected unavailability of water". Some Soweto residents say their water went off on Tuesday night after Rand Water began maintenance at 19:00.

Mukwevho said areas supported by the Daleside Booster Station, like Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Drieziek, were already recovering.

Work on this line began at 19:00 on Tuesday and ended in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Joburg Water said a full water supply recovery would take around 24 hours.

That concludes the first of what Mukwevho said was essentially three shutdowns.

Work on the Zwartkopjes Booster Station is set to commence at 19:00 on Wednesday, and it should take around five days for the system to recover.

He said the greater Randburg area would be most affected. This area is supplied by Eikenhof, which will receive water on Friday at 05:00.

A full recovery of this system could take around two weeks. The areas supplied by Eikenhof are already seeing the result of the outage, as several regions began the outage with low water levels at reservoirs and towers.

For this reason, the MD said Joburg Water was sending most of its water tankers to areas supplied by Eikenhof.