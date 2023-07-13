Rand Water outage: Water has begun flowing to major areas in Joburg

Water will begin flowing to the Eikenhof Booster Station on Thursday evening, ahead of the Friday 05:00 deadline.

Eikenhof takes water from Rand Water and distributes it to greater Randburg areas - Roodepoort to the west, Soweto, the south of Johannesburg, and Lenasia in the south.

Many of these areas are experiencing low water pressure or no water at all after the 58-hour planned outage to increase the bulk water supplier's capacity.

Rand Water announced on Thursday that, as of 17:00, the first 600 mega litre/day of the 1 200 ml/d capacity had started filling reservoirs and water towers ahead of schedule. The remaining 600ml/d will be added at 05:00 on Friday.

The bulk water supplier announced it was almost finished with the maintenance work, which started on Tuesday at 19:00.

By Thursday evening, the entity had completed work at Zwartkopjes pumping station, Vereeniging and Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plants.

Rand Water reminded customers that because some reservoirs had run empty, high-lying areas could take several days to recover fully.

Areas in the Johannesburg South and CBD, supplied by Zwartkopjes Booster Station, will have full water capacity by Monday.

Areas supplied by the Eikenhof Booster Station will be fully recovered by 24 July.