Rand Water outage: Where to go when the taps run dry in Johannesburg

Johannesburg Water has provided a list of areas where residents can get water when the taps run dry.

This as Rand Water has shut down water for 58 hours for maintenance work.

Rand Water says work started on Tuesday as planned and that it will update customers as the job continues.

With the water outage officially under way, many Johannesburg residents will be relying on alternative water sources for the next few days.



The city's water entity, Johannesburg Water, has updated the list of areas where residents can collect water.

Rand Water began its 58-hour maintenance to tie in two valves between the A19 and B14 pipelines at 19:00 on Tuesday. These pipes provide water from the bulk water supplier to most of the city.

While some areas will be out for only eight hours, others will have no water supply until 05:00 on Friday.

It will, however, take days and even weeks for the system to recover once the maintenance is complete.

Johannesburg Water has provided water sources for when the taps run dry.

Soweto

Johannesburg Water

Langlaagte

Johannesburg Water

Randburg

Johannesburg Water

Roodepoort

Johannesburg Water

Sandton

Johannesburg Water

Southdale

Johannesburg Water

Water tanker routes

Johannesburg Water

Meanwhile, Rand Water gave its first update on the progress of the work on Tuesday evening by saying that it had "earnestly started with the planned maintenance work".

"This involves installing valves and portions of pipe which will enable interconnectivity of the three engine rooms at the Eikenhof pumping station.

"There will also be a replacement of valves at the Zwartkopjes pumping station and the Vereeniging and Zuikerbosch water treatment plants.

"Completing this interrelated work will enhance the availability and reliability of the system," it stated.

The entity said it would provide updates on the progress of the work.

"We appreciate the readiness and preparedness of the customers," it added.



