1h ago

Share

Rand Water outage: Where to go when the taps run dry in Johannesburg

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannesburg Water has provided a list of points where residents can collect clean water during the outage.
Johannesburg Water has provided a list of points where residents can collect clean water during the outage.
Papi Morake/Gallo Images
  • Johannesburg Water has provided a list of areas where residents can get water when the taps run dry.
  • This as Rand Water has shut down water for 58 hours for maintenance work.
  • Rand Water says work started on Tuesday as planned and that it will update customers as the job continues.

With the water outage officially under way, many Johannesburg residents will be relying on alternative water sources for the next few days.

The city's water entity, Johannesburg Water, has updated the list of areas where residents can collect water.

Rand Water began its 58-hour maintenance to tie in two valves between the A19 and B14 pipelines at 19:00 on Tuesday. These pipes provide water from the bulk water supplier to most of the city.

While some areas will be out for only eight hours, others will have no water supply until 05:00 on Friday.

It will, however, take days and even weeks for the system to recover once the maintenance is complete.

READ | Sorry Joburg, the snow will not stop the 40-hour Rand Water outage

Johannesburg Water has provided water sources for when the taps run dry.

Soweto

Water
Water
Johannesburg Water

Langlaagte

Water
Water
Johannesburg Water

Randburg

Water
Water
Johannesburg Water

Roodepoort

Water
Water
Johannesburg Water

Sandton

Water
Water
Johannesburg Water

Southdale

Water
Water
Johannesburg Water

Water tanker routes

Water
Water
Johannesburg Water

Meanwhile, Rand Water gave its first update on the progress of the work on Tuesday evening by saying that it had "earnestly started with the planned maintenance work".

"This involves installing valves and portions of pipe which will enable interconnectivity of the three engine rooms at the Eikenhof pumping station.

"There will also be a replacement of valves at the Zwartkopjes pumping station and the Vereeniging and Zuikerbosch water treatment plants.

"Completing this interrelated work will enhance the availability and reliability of the system," it stated.

The entity said it would provide updates on the progress of the work.

"We appreciate the readiness and preparedness of the customers," it added. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joburg waterrand watergautengjohannesburgservice deliverywater
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
78% - 203 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
22% - 56 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.50
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.95
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.39
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
929.05
-0.3%
Palladium
1,248.80
+0.4%
Gold
1,934.44
+0.1%
Silver
23.16
+0.2%
Brent Crude
79.40
+2.2%
Top 40
69,624
+0.1%
All Share
74,943
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,307
+0.2%
Industrial 25
103,964
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,003
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo