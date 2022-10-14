1h ago

add bookmark

Rand Water reduces flow across Gauteng to avoid 'complete system crash'

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng's water woes continue.
Gauteng's water woes continue.
Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla
  • Rand Water will reduce flow to councils across Gauteng from Friday evening.
  • It says water consumption continues to be on the rise despite restrictions from earlier this month.
  • The supplier says individuals in Gauteng municipalities consumed 300 litres of water, which is almost twice the global average of 173 litres.

Gauteng residents can expect intermittent water supply from Friday evening as Rand Water reduces flow to avoid emptying reservoirs and a complete system crash.

Rand Water says the restrictions will affect all three metros (Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane), as well as the Rand West, Mogale City, and Rustenburg local municipalities. 

Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the measures would help prevent a "complete system crash" and stabilise emptying reservoirs. 

"Since the beginning of spring, Rand Water's bulk water provision to municipalities has increased from an average of 4 300 million litres of water to 4 900 million litres of water a day," said Maroo, adding that Rand Water supplies the resource to nearly 17 million people across all municipalities. 

READ | Gauteng's three biggest metros now hit with water cuts as reservoirs run dry while heatwave rolls on

She said current consumption was 300 litres per person, almost double the amount compared to the global average.

Maroo attributed the low water supply to high consumption, which has persisted despite stage 2, or 30% water restrictions, implemented due to a decline in reservoir storage - from 52% to 38%.

"To avoid the intermittent water supply, consumers must reduce their consumption," Maroo warned.

"We recommend that municipalities impose water restrictions through their by-laws and effectively police their implementations." 

Earlier, Johannesburg Water announced the delayed recovery of the Commando system, which includes the Crosby, Brixton, and Hursthill systems, due to water flowing from Rand Water's supply. 

It said both reservoirs would be closed between 20:00 and 06:00 on Saturday to help build capacity, while residents on the Crown Gardens system will experience 50% less water. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rand watergautengjohannesburgservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 1840 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
46% - 5054 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 106 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
36% - 4010 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

15h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.33
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.82
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,643.73
-1.4%
Silver
18.25
-3.4%
Palladium
1,995.23
-5.3%
Platinum
899.50
-0.0%
Brent Crude
94.57
+2.2%
Top 40
57,845
-0.2%
All Share
64,271
-0.2%
Resource 10
59,947
-2.0%
Industrial 25
77,994
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,173
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

15h ago

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo