Rand Water reduces flow across Gauteng to avoid 'complete system crash'

Rand Water will reduce flow to councils across Gauteng from Friday evening.

It says water consumption continues to be on the rise despite restrictions from earlier this month.

The supplier says individuals in Gauteng municipalities consumed 300 litres of water, which is almost twice the global average of 173 litres.

Gauteng residents can expect intermittent water supply from Friday evening as Rand Water reduces flow to avoid emptying reservoirs and a complete system crash.

Rand Water says the restrictions will affect all three metros (Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane), as well as the Rand West, Mogale City, and Rustenburg local municipalities.

Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the measures would help prevent a "complete system crash" and stabilise emptying reservoirs.

"Since the beginning of spring, Rand Water's bulk water provision to municipalities has increased from an average of 4 300 million litres of water to 4 900 million litres of water a day," said Maroo, adding that Rand Water supplies the resource to nearly 17 million people across all municipalities.

She said current consumption was 300 litres per person, almost double the amount compared to the global average.

Maroo attributed the low water supply to high consumption, which has persisted despite stage 2, or 30% water restrictions, implemented due to a decline in reservoir storage - from 52% to 38%.

"To avoid the intermittent water supply, consumers must reduce their consumption," Maroo warned.

"We recommend that municipalities impose water restrictions through their by-laws and effectively police their implementations."

Earlier, Johannesburg Water announced the delayed recovery of the Commando system, which includes the Crosby, Brixton, and Hursthill systems, due to water flowing from Rand Water's supply.

It said both reservoirs would be closed between 20:00 and 06:00 on Saturday to help build capacity, while residents on the Crown Gardens system will experience 50% less water.