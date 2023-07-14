Rand Water systems back online, but it may take time for water to reach your taps





Rand Water's maintenance work has been completed, but the water could take a while to come out of the taps.

Water needs to fill reservoirs and towers to run into residents' homes.

MMC Jack Sekwaila said there would be a significant improvement in water flow by Friday afternoon.

Rand Water's maintenance is complete, but that doesn't necessarily mean water will immediately come from your taps.

The bulk water supplier completed its 58-hour planned project at 05:00 on Friday. It reminded residents that it would take time for systems to recover.

There have been reports of residents in parts of Randburg and Roodepoort not having water on Friday morning after the restoration time.

Water, unlike electricity, needs time to flow to residents from Rand Water's reservoirs, via Joburg Water's systems.

Rand Water is now pumping water to reservoirs which must first fill and then flow to residents.

The Zwartkopjes Booster Station, which supplies Johannesburg South and the CBD, is predicted to recover by Monday. Only then will some areas of the station supplies have water.

The Eikenhof Booster Station – which supplies Soweto, Langlaagte, Southdale, Roodepoort and Randburg – will fully recover on 24 July.

The work done by Rand Water will ensure that the entity can provide sufficient water for future needs.

During the week, water units carried out recharging and filling activities in crucial locations including the Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes pumping stations, as well as the Vereeniging and Zuikerbosch water treatment plants.

On Friday, Johannesburg Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC Jack Sekwaila said there would be a significant improvement in water flow in the afternoon.

He said there had been progress in the inner city, with water returning to Braamfontein, Bertrams, Yeoville and Berea.

"Water is now being pumped into the reservoir. But there was an issue with load shedding [on Thursday]. When there is no electricity, we can't pump water.

"The system will be largely recovered after 13:00. Soweto is recovering, but places that fall under the Eikenof system are still struggling."



