53m ago

add bookmark

Rand Water takes over water supply to prevent 'complete collapse' of system

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannesburg is adding a reservoir to its ailing Commando System.
Johannesburg is adding a reservoir to its ailing Commando System.
Getty Images
  • Rand Water took control of flow management at its reservoirs to avoid a total collapse of the water system.
  • Work on a new Johannesburg reservoir to boost the system will begin next month.
  • Many parts of the city have been without water for days.

In an attempt to prevent the water system from collapsing, Rand Water took full control of flow management at its reservoirs in Gauteng on Friday night because it could not rely on residents to reduce water usage by themselves.

Consumption was high, despite Stage 2 water restrictions last week, prompting the utility to take over.

Reservoirs are constantly being emptied as water is used faster than it can be replaced. The emptying of the reservoirs would lead to a complete collapse of the water system, which supports around 17 million people in municipalities it supplies.

Rand Water applied added flow control from 20:00 on Friday. This will continue until the system recovers.

The intermittent water supply will affect some areas in the:

  • City of Johannesburg;
  • City of Ekurhuleni;
  • City of Tshwane;
  • Rand West Local Municipality;
  • Mogale City Local Municipality; and
  • Rustenburg Local Municipality.

The Brixton reservoir was shut off at midday on Friday to build capacity and supplement water from the Crosby pump station to Hursthill reservoirs, which had critically low levels.

Johannesburg Water said it would negatively impact all residents on that grid. It said Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville had adequate supply.

According to Environment, Infrastructure and Service Delivery (EISD) MMC Mpho Sesedinyane, bolstering the system that supplies the Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill water systems is a solution for communities in high-lying area, which have experienced the worst of the water shortages.

Sesedinyane said on Friday that work to add a new reservoir to the ailing system in Johannesburg would begin next month.

This after a week of talks with Johannesburg Water, which acquires bulk water from Rand Water and distributes it to homes and businesses in the city.

READ | Rand Water reduces flow across Gauteng to avoid 'complete system crash'

Sesedinyane added that he would meet with Rand Water next week to discuss adding a back-up power supply to the city's reservoirs. He said it would need a large supply of electricity for this, possibly its own substation.

But according to Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo, the entity has back-up generators for its water pumps.

She said the entity had an agreement with Eskom that it would not implement load shedding at primary treatment and booster stations and that Rand Water was affected by load shedding only at its tertiary supply, which uses back-up generators to pump water. These need a minute or two to kick in.

Parts of Johannesburg have been without water for two weeks or longer.

The water woes in the country's economic hub came to a head last week when Rand Water was forced to throttle its supply to Gauteng's major municipalities - Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane - by 30% to regain favourable levels in its reserves, which dipped below 40% on Tuesday.

The recent heatwave and load shedding were blamed for added pressure to the water supply, which was already stretched because the water infrastructure was not upgraded as the population grew.

Rand Water had to increase its water supply since spring from 4 300 million litres a day to 4 900 million litres a day. This, despite already exceeding its abstraction licence by 400 million cubic metres of water per annum. It said on average, the world's population uses 173 litres of water a day whereas the average water consumption in Gauteng is 300 litres of water a day.

Nationally, South Africa also loses around 38% of its potable water as a result of leaks. Johannesburg loses more than 40% of its clean drinking water due to water pipes that are as old as 100 years, which needed to be replaced decades ago.

Johannesburg Water needs R8 billion for urgent repairs to its infrastructure, according to a report by previous EISD MMC, Michael Sun, in September. But the City only has a capital budget provision of R7.7 billion for all its infrastructure.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rand watergautengjohannesburgwaterservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 1921 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
45% - 5077 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 112 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
37% - 4212 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.53
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,643.89
0.0%
Silver
18.27
0.0%
Palladium
1,994.00
0.0%
Platinum
900.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
57,845
-0.2%
All Share
64,271
-0.2%
Resource 10
59,947
-2.0%
Industrial 25
77,994
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,173
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo