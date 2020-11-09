Rand Water to cut water pressure in three municipalities owing millions

A Gauteng municipality and two in Mpumalanga will have their water pressure cut by 20% due to non payments.

Rand Water says the municipalities owe it millions.

The water board has informed the Minister of Water and Sanitation of its intentions

Rand Water has cut water pressure by 20% in three municipalities that owe it millions in outstanding debt.

The water utility said it had formally informed the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng, Victor Khanye, and the Govan Mbeki Local Municipalities in Mpumalanga that the measures would be implemented as of Monday due to non payment.

The embattled Emfuleni Municipality is in arrears to the tune of of R994 million, while Victor Khanye sits at R185 million, and Govan Mbeki Local Municipality owes R314 million.

"In all three of these matters, the municipalities have failed to honour the agreements made to settle the outstanding amounts due to Rand Water. Rand Water will now implement these credit control measures to compel the Municipalities to meet their obligations to the settled amounts due for the water services rendered," it said.

The board has also informed Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu of the action taken against these municipalities.

"Rand Water has informed the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation in writing of its intention to implement the credit control measures, as well as the MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance in Gauteng and the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in Mpumalanga. The Department of the National Treasury has also been informed."

