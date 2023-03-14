11m ago

Share

Rand Water to invest R28bn on 12 reservoirs to ensure water services for Gauteng

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu.
Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu.
GCIS
  • Rand Water will invest R28 billion for the construction of reservoirs in Johannesburg by 2028.
  • Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu met with stakeholders after ongoing water issues in the province.
  • Rand Water is facing several challenges to keep the taps flowing. 

Rand Water is planning to build 12 reservoirs at a cost of R28 billion in the next five years to make sure Gauteng has enough water for its residents in 2028.  

This was announced on Tuesday by Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu at a media briefing on the state of water services in Gauteng and interventions to solve the provision of services to communities.

The minister was joined by executive mayors and a proxy from three metropolitan municipalities and other municipalities in Gauteng, with whom he had a meeting on Monday.

Rand Water purifies and provides bulk water from the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS); the water is then purchased by municipalities and water boards and reticulated to business and residents.

The meeting comes in the wake of outages in Gauteng over the last few months which has seen homes and businesses without water, sometimes for 10 days at a time.

By 2028, Rand Water is planning to construct additional storage reservoirs to the cost of R28 billion in the following areas:

  • Meredale
  • Daleside
  • Klipfontein
  • Germiston
  • Hartebeeshook
  • Bronberg
  • Brakpan
  • Selcout

There are currently 60 reservoirs with a storage capacity of 6 100 megalitres/pd. This will increase to 72 reservoirs, resulting in a storage capacity at 7 630 megalitres/pd.

Mchunu said it was especially important to fix the issues in Gauteng as it was the country and the continent's economic hub and supported at least 16.1 million residents.

He added the Vaal Dam, part of the IVRS which feeds Johannesburg and a large part of the province, was at 103%. Yet there have been issues with water delivery.

Mchunu laid out the issues as reported in conversation with municipal leaders. 

ALSO READ | Escalating load shedding could get in the way of Gauteng water recovery

Gauteng uses 4 563 megalitres of water a day, 9% more than what Rand Water is able to supply at 4 431 megalitres/pd - a 396 megalitres/pd deficit.

Rand Water only supplies around 3968 megalitres/pd of the 4 431 megalitres/pd as at least 5% of the water is lost within the Rand Water system.

Of the 3 968 megalitres/pd, around 45% is lost within municipalities' systems as non-revenue water. The international norm is 15%.

Non-revenue water is purified water that is used but not paid for, this includes leaks, illegal water connections, and water provided to non-paying communities. 

Of the 45% non-revenue water, at least 20% is due to physical losses such as leaks and burst pipes.

The minister added the water wasted to leaks would decrease if repairs were sped up and if the quality of the repairs was better and did not lead to further leaks.

Mchunu said the non-revenue water could also be spared if municipalities implemented water efficiency solutions like water conservation and better water demand management.

ALSO READ | Joburg's fluctuating water supply: Here's what you need to know

This management would ensure the needs of the community are met accurately. 

A major issue is unplanned human settlements which result in unmetered consumption.

Mchunu and Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai both agreed the effects of load shedding had had disastrous consequences.

Bulk water treatment cannot take place without electricity and treated water cannot be transported to reservoirs and to municipalities without electricity.  

Then there is the issue of low infrastructure investment by municipalities.

Mchunu said Rand Water could not increase its water capacity as municipalities did not have the infrastructure to receive more water.

Last was the issue of customer behaviour with customers not reducing their consumption when asked to do so.  

Mchunu said:

South Africa is considered to be one of the top 30 driest and water-scarce countries in the world and our water sources are mainly supported by sporadic rainfall, and this rainfall is distributed unevenly in the country, and across the seasons.

He added the world average for water consumption was 173 litres per person a day, whereas South Africa's average was 233 litres a day and Gauteng's average was around 300 litres a day.

"I do intend to have a meeting with the minister of electricity with all the water boards in South Africa to address the impact of load shedding while developing alternative energy sources.

"We do intend to partner with the private sector through our water partnerships office, with the aim of jointly investing in the water sector and ensuring water sustainability for the province.

"The department will develop a project dashboard and co-ordinate annual review progress meetings on implementation of these measures and their impact on water supply in Gauteng, to measure reduction in losses and infrastructure upgrade to address future water challenges," Mchunu said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rand watersenzo mchunugautengwatersustainability
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
28% - 45 votes
No need for bank account details
21% - 33 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
22% - 34 votes
Money reflects immediately
29% - 46 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe

4h ago

LISTEN | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.03
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.43
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.4%
Platinum
987.26
-0.4%
Palladium
1,521.54
+3.4%
Gold
1,907.17
-0.3%
Silver
21.88
+0.4%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.5%
Top 40
69,364
-0.5%
All Share
75,009
-0.7%
Resource 10
64,880
-2.0%
Industrial 25
100,569
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,617
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

11h ago

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

11h ago

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle...

12h ago

WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle Tour
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo