Rand Water to lay criminal charges against 'abusive' customers

Rand Water is opening criminal cases against people who sent abusive emails to its customer care staffers.

Staffers received insults and abusive language via phone calls and emails.

The utility says customer care staffers are not responsible for water cuts.

Rand Water is preparing to lay criminal charges against customers who allegedly sent abusive emails to its customer care centre during water shortages in several areas in Gauteng.

The water utility's spokesperson, Justice Mohale, said staffers were insulted and accused of incompetence in emails sent by angry customers, who had gone for days without water.

Several areas in Gauteng, including public hospitals, experienced severe water shortages for a few weeks. The utility said power failures were to blame for the outages because the water pumping capacity had been affected.

"The employees are also human. They cannot tolerate such profanities directed at them. Some customers even called in, using the F-word against staffers. Rand Water views the tone and the abusive language used in the emails as unacceptable, undesirable and malicious to its brand," Mohale said on Saturday.

He said the utility welcomed residents alerting it about water interruptions, but it would not tolerate insults directed at staffers.

"The sender of one email implied that water shortages in his area was as a result of the incompetence of Rand Water employees. This accusation is unfounded and baseless, since water supply is dependent on interlinkages with other service providers in the water value chain."

Mohale said two letters had been drafted and would soon be emailed to the senders with regard to impending criminal charges.

He said formal charges would be laid with the police in due course.