Randall Williams has no plan to run minority government in Tshwane

Newly elected Tshwane mayor Randall Williams says he hopes coalition agreements can be sealed for Tshwane.

The DA leads the council's political positions, but it does not have a majority to govern comfortably.

Williams says his priority is to put together a mayoral committee to hit the ground running.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has no plans to run a minority government in the capital city.

His wish is for a coalition government to be formed with other political parties.

Williams was elected unopposed as Tshwane mayor on Tuesday.

The ANC decided not to field a candidate for all council positions, a move that surprised Williams.

This election will be Williams' second stint as mayor after overseeing an unstable coalition government in Tshwane for 12 months before the 1 November municipal elections.

The Tshwane coalition agreement was often shaky and vulnerable to threats from political opponents such as the EFF.

The Gauteng government placed the metro under administration in 2020. The move was later ruled unlawful by the high court and the Constitutional Court.

A repeat of the past five years dominated the DA ahead of the elections as the party stressed the importance of voters providing it with a majority to govern smoothly in Tshwane.

This was not to happen as the DA failed to get the majority it needed. No party had enough numbers to govern outright in Tshwane.

#TshwaneCouncil I would like to thank Tshwane residents for strengthening our country’s democracy. I accept the role of Executive Mayor with deep gratitude and humility, and I am encouraged by the faith that has been placed in me to once again lead our great city. pic.twitter.com/nkIRZa4ZNc — Executive Mayor, Randall Williams (@tshwane_mayor) November 23, 2021

Williams said the plan ahead was to finalise coalition agreements. The mayor held talks with COPE, ACDP and the FF Plus, who had all indicated their support for his election.

However, a coalition agreement was not in place.

In his speech after being elected, Williams stressed the importance of political parties working together.

Williams said:

No negotiations are continuing and have not been finalised. There must be signed coalition agreements, and we will continue to pursue them. I believe in Tshwane, we have learnt a lot from 2016. That is why we said going forward we need to sign firm coalition agreements together.

Williams, who appeared tired following a lengthy council sitting, said the Tshwane metro had to be fixed urgently.

[WATCH] Newly elected Executive Mayor, Alderman Randall Williams @tshwane_mayor has called on parties to stop fighting and work together to deliver services to Tshwane residents. #TshwaneCouncil pic.twitter.com/1nRgMkJwPe — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 23, 2021

He said the priority was to finalise mayoral committee positions by next week as administrators were currently in charge of the metro.

Williams' election followed the election of council speaker Katlego Mathebe, a DA councillor. The party also saw the election of Christo van den Heever, who was elected unopposed as the chief whip of the council.

