Rape-accused ANC councillor, who is out on R2 000 bail, faces suspension

A rape-accused ANC councillor is facing suspension.
Dino Lloyd, Gallo Images
  • An ANC councillor accused of rape was released on R2 000 bail on Monday.
  • The suspect will need to appear before the party's integrity committee.
  • The party said that it would also deal with those who went to court in support of the man wearing ANC.

The ANC in Johannesburg says that will be sending a letter of temporary suspension to an Alexandra councillor who was released on bail on Monday following a rape charge.

The councillor, who can not be named because of the nature of the alleged crime, was arrested at the weekend and appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he was released on bail. 

READ | Rape-accused ANC councillor gets R2 000 bail

Following his appearance, ANC Regional-Secretary Dada Morero told News24 the matter would be referred to the party's integrity committee. 

"The ANC caucus will officially send him a letter today informing him of his temporary suspension and then, the regional secretary will then be sending (a letter) referring the matter to the Johannesburg integrity committee as of today so they can look into this matter because we take this matter very seriously and we want them to act with immediate effect," said Morero.

Morero said the party would identify and deal with those who were in court supporting the man wearing ANC regalia, after the party had instructed members not to go there in ANC colours.

Morero said that it was only the ANC Woman's League, who was there in support of the victim, that was allowed to be in ANC uniform. 

The matter will be back in court on 26 February, and the man has been released on R2 000 bail.

Read more on:
ancgautengjohannesburgcourtscrime
