Rape-accused ANC Mpumalanga PEC member and step son apply for bail

The case against a Mpumalanga ANC member has been postponed.
The case against a Mpumalanga ANC member has been postponed.
Mario Marco, Getty Images
  • The case against an ANC Mpumalanga politician was postponed on Thursday. 
  • His bail hearing was expected to continue in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday. 
  • There was tension outside court as the accused's supporters clashed with EFF and ANC Women's League members who were calling for bail to be denied. 

The case against the ANC Mpumalanga politician accused of raping two minors has been adjourned to Friday for continuation of the bail hearing. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the matter was heard in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court after 15:00 on Thursday and had since been adjourned until Friday.

"It will be a continuation of the bail application," she said. 

The politician was appearing in connection with the alleged rape and sexual assault of two 8-year-old girls.

"He is accused of raping the victims several times. It happened more than once," Nyuswa said. 

She said the accused's 26-year-old stepson had also been charged for rape. 

News24 reported on Thursday that the ANC in Mpumalanga had distanced itself from the accused's supporters who were wearing party regalia outside the court.

A group of his supporters - some dressed in ANC gear, holding up placards and calling for him to get bail - clashed with EFF and ANC Women's League members outside the court.

READ | Former MP, MEC arrested for allegedly raping his daughters

The group insisted that the charges against the man and his 26-year-old stepson were a smear campaign against the politician.

They clashed with EFF members and were seen tearing up posters which called for bail to be denied.

Condemn

ANC spokesperson Sasekani Manzini said those supporting the accused were not representing the ANC.

"We condemn anyone who goes there in the name of the ANC and say they are defending the perpetrators," she said.

The EFF said it wanted to ensure the accused was not granted bail. 

EFF member Eric Masuku, who was outside of the court, said they wanted to ensure that justice was served. 

"There are a lot of victims who are scared to come out and open cases. That is why the court must not allow bail," he said.

On Monday, the ANC said it had suspended the accused.

Acting ANC chairperson in Mpumalanga, Mandla Ndlovu, said ANC officials in the province had met and decided that the accused should step down from his position in the ANC, given the gravity of the charges.

The ANC named him in a statement, but News24 cannot name him to protect the identities of the alleged victims.

- Compiled by Qaanitah Hunter 

