1h ago

add bookmark

Rape accused Bishop Zondo loses bid for complainants' CRL Rights Commission statements

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bishop Stephen Zondo.
Bishop Stephen Zondo.
Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images
  • Bishop Stephen Zondo, who has been charged with several counts of rape, has appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
  • Zondo's asked the court to allow him to bring an application to secure CRL Rights Commission statements and transcripts.
  • The criminal court dismissed the bid.

Rape accused Bishop Stephen Zondo has failed in his bid to secure statements from the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) of the women who accused him of rape.

Zondo, who has been charged with several counts of rape, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

His new advocate, Piet Pistorius, SC, wanted the court to hear an application for the disclosure of transcripts of testimony and statements of people who appeared before the CRL Rights Commission in 2020 to implicate him in sexual abuse.

READ | Court gives Bishop Zondo a week to prepare for rape trial

He submitted that the transcripts and statements were necessary for Zondo to prepare for his criminal trial. 

Zondo's lawyers had written to the commission several times to ask for copies of the documents but the commission refused to release them because the matter had not been finalised, the court heard.

Following a letter of demand to the commission, Pistorius said, it was notified that Zondo would bring a court application.

Disclosure application 

Arguing for the application to be heard, Pistorius said Zondo's rights to prepare for trial were infringed upon because he did not have access to the testimony before the commission. He added that the criminal court had an obligation to ensure that the accused receives a fair trial. For that to happen, the accused must be able to prepare for trial adequately. 

But State advocate Jennifer Cronje argued that the commission and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) were two separate entities. 

As a result, the State could not argue on behalf of the commission, which had no legal representative in court. 

Cronje further argued that the State's decision to prosecute Zondo was not based on the evidence before the commission but rather on the dockets after the complainants opened a criminal case.

READ | Bishop Steven Zondo attempts to have rape trial postponed

She submitted that the defence wanted the statements to attack the credibility of witnesses in the event that discrepancies between statements or testimony arose. 

"The State has not had insight into what happened at the commission," Cronje said.

Ruling 

Judge Peet Johnson dismissed the bid to have the application heard, stating that the commission was neither cited directly nor indirectly in the criminal matter. 

Johnson said the State said it was not relying on anything said during the commission's hearings. 

"The court cannot be held hostage and held up by an instance that is not a party to this trial," he added.

READ | Bishop Zondo rape case: Trial postponed again after defence advocate fired

He pointed out that while the defence argued that it could not prepare without the statements and transcripts, no one knew what was in the documents so it could not be prejudicial. In any event, the defence can cross-examine witnesses on any aspect, including statements before the commission.

Johnson postponed the matter to 15 November. 

Indictment 

The controversial Rivers of Living Waters Ministries Bishop faces a string of charges of rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice. 

It's alleged that the incidents he is accused of started in the 1980s and continued up until 2018.

READ HERE | 'I am ready for trial' - Bishop Zondo after rape case transferred to high court

According to the indictment, the first count of rape dates back to 1980, when Zondo allegedly raped a minor girl in Sebokeng. It is also alleged that he forced the minor to play with his penis on numerous occasions the same year. 

In 2008, he allegedly raped an adult woman in a hotel in Johannesburg. In 2013 and 2015, he allegedly raped two more women in Evaton. It is alleged that one of the women was raped on two different occasions. 

In December 2015, he allegedly raped another woman in or near to his church in Johannesburg. 

He is accused of a sixth rape in 2016 and of committing a seventh two years later.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bishop stephen zondogautenggbvcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans<.a> may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
14% - 45 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 57 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
32% - 106 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
38% - 125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.29
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.89
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.48
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,802.77
+0.5%
Silver
23.78
+0.2%
Palladium
1,950.50
-6.7%
Platinum
944.00
-2.2%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,229
-0.5%
All Share
64,404
-0.4%
Resource 10
60,544
-2.0%
Industrial 25
81,234
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,244
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo