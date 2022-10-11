1h ago

Rape accused fighting for life in hospital after residents beat him

Alex Mitchley
An alleged racist was beaten by residents.
A 33-year-old man accused of raping a 23-year-old woman is fighting for his life in hospital after residents in Thubelihle township in Mpumalanga assaulted him.

According to police, the woman was on her way to a hitchhiking spot looking for a lift to her home in Kriel at around 03:00 on Sunday when she was accosted by the suspect.

The suspect took her to Nkanini Street in Kriel where he allegedly raped her.

“The victim is said to have screamed for help,” police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.

“A group of men came to her rescue and, in the process, the suspect is said to have been assaulted.”

Police arrived on scene and arrested the injured suspect. He was taken to hospital and placed under police guard.

“The suspect is expected to appear in court soon," Mdhluli said. 

“The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations unit took over the investigation,” he added.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the attack on the suspect, describing it as "barbaric".

Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime and courts
